10 Top-Rated Cleaning Tools at Amazon to Make Your Kitchen Sparkle—Starting at $8

Top-Rated Kitchen Cleaning Tools at Amazon:

Holikme 4-Pack Drill Power Scrubber

To buy: $8 (originally $9) at amazon.com

Whether your tile is splattered with marinara, or there are tough stuck-on messes on your countertop, this drill power scrubber can get the job done. For just $8, you get the drill plus three attachments so you can clean countertops, corners, or hard-to-reach areas with ease.

Swedish Dish Cloths 10-Pack

To buy: $21 (originally $25) at amazon.com

These just might replace your paper towels. Made from a soft-yet-strong mixture of cellulose and cotton, these reusable dish towels are perfect as napkins, dish towels, and even sponges. For just over $20, you get a 10-pack that’ll last you for at least a month, and serve more purposes than you thought possible.

PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner

To buy: $69 (originally $81) at amazon.com

From cleaning messy windows to glass stovetops, this power steamer is perfect for just about every surface. It has a flexible hose so you can reach any area, and is a smart solution for cleaning stains off hardwood floors.

MicoYang Silicone Dish Drying Mat

To buy: $13 (originally $23) at amazon.com

Doing the dishes is often a dreaded task, but this drying mat makes things easier. It has ridges, so it slightly elevates whatever’s drying, allowing air to flow through it and dry it faster. And because it’s made of silicone, it won’t slip around. It’ll stay put on your countertop, until you’re ready to put those dishes away.

Black+Decker Dustbuster

To buy: $49 (originally $60) at amazon.com

A dustbuster is a must-have kitchen item. Whether you spill breadcrumbs or coffee grounds, this old reliable appliance is always within an arm's reach, and ready to clean. Or you could get a dog, but in my experience, this is better (and less expensive).

Keledz 2-Piece Microwave Cleaner and Freezer Odor Absorber

To buy: $13 (originally $20) at amazon.com

This two-piece set of angry-looking ladies isn’t just for decoration. Hot steam comes out of one of their heads when in the microwave to help release dirt and stains for fast and easy cleaning. The other one is designed to be filled with baking soda to help keep your fridge smelling fresh. Who knew cleaning could look this good?

John Boos Mystery Butcher Block Oil

To buy: $15 at amazon.com

While you might initially think this mystery oil is only for your butcher block, there are actually a lot of other uses. Think countertops and utensils as well. Whatever wooden thing you decide to use it on, it will help it stay hydrated, and help prevent it from drying, splitting, and/or cracking.

S&T Inc. Dish Soap Dispenser

To buy: $9 (originally $11) at amazon.com

This little gadget has over 16,000 perfect ratings for a reason: It might help you get the dishes done in record time. It functions as a sponge holder when not in use, but you can just press down with the sponge to fill it with soap. It has a clear bottom so you can easily see how much dish soap is left, and when you need a refill.

OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set

To buy: $9 at amazon.com

From cleaning tile grout to getting gunk off your stovetop, there’s nothing this set of two brushes from OXO can’t do. The smaller brush has a wiper blade, kind of like a squeegee, to help clean dirt off, and the larger brush is angled so you can really apply the elbow grease. For just $9, these might be your new cleaning go-tos.

Blackstone Grill & Griddle Cleaner Set

To buy: $19 (originally $28) at amazon.com

It’s almost grilling season, and you don’t want to eat the burned bits still on your griddle from last year. Blackstone’s cleaning set comes with a stainless steel scraper, some scouring pads, and a few cleaning bricks to help you return your griddle to pristine glory before you throw on a few smashburgers.

