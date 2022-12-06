The Top 10 Food Trends of 2022, According to TikTok

Have mug cakes taken over your feed, too?

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel, and sports for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Expertise: food, travel, pop culture.

Experience: Jelisa Castrodale's work has appeared on MSN, NBC Sports, People, VICE, and USA Today, among other publications. She is also a former Jeopardy! champion who should probably stop mentioning that in conversation.

Published on December 6, 2022
Regardless of what social media platform you scrolled this week, you probably saw countless screenshots and stories detailing everyone’s Spotify Wrapped. (No, we didn’t think we’d listened to that many Harry Styles songs, either.) But alongside that slightly embarrassing musical history, you also likely saw a few food-filled posts. And, according to Chiquito, a U.K.-based restaurant chain, it probably involved a charcuterie board or two. 

According to data sourced and parsed by Chiquito, the top food trend of 2022, at least on TikTok, belonged to cloud bread. The ultra-fluffy, super-easy three-ingredient recipe dominated everyone’s For You feed in 2022. According to the data, users watched cloud bread-related videos 3.4 billion times in 2022. 

Want more? These are the top 10 TikTok food trends for 2022, in order: 

  1. Cloud bread, with 3.4 billion views
  2. Baked oats: 1.3 billion views
  3. Charcuterie boards: 1.2 billion views
  4. Pasta chips: 1.1 billion views
  5. Mug cake: 1 billion views
  6. Birria tacos: 922.2 million views
  7. Pink sauce: 599.8 million views
  8. Cinnamon rolls: 597 million views
  9. Nacho tables: 415.1 million views
  10. Butter boards: 358.4 million views

The one we’ll take exception to is charcuterie boards, which, really, are a forever trend. That includes its alternate versions, namely the butter board, a variation that we here at Food & Wine previously explained as “similar to a cheese or charcuterie board” but with “softened butter decoratively swooped and swished onto a cutting board, sometimes shaped to look like an ocean wave or molded to hold the shape of a flower. In some cases, the butter is garnished with toppings like flaky salt, seeds, and spices. Sliced bread, crackers, or crunchy vegetables like radishes or carrots are served alongside for dipping.” 

Whether you like or loathe it, TikTok has become a significant driver of food and restaurant trends. According to a 2021 survey by the marketing agency MGH, 35% of TikTok users have either gone to a restaurant or ordered takeaway food after seeing it referenced in a TikTok video. The survey also found that a whopping 45% of users surveyed said they’d travel out of state to visit a restaurant mentioned on the platform. 

Now, all that’s left to do is wonder what will trend in 2023. 

