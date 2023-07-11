The finale of Top Chef Season 20 was bittersweet. While there were plenty of reasons to celebrate as Buddha Lo took back-to-back wins on the Bravo culinary competition, the episode also marked the final time Padma Lakshmi would be serving as host and judge on the long-running reality series. But today, the Top Chef team finally revealed both the surprise location for season 21 and who will be filling Lakshmi's shoes — and the name will be very familiar to any avid Food & Wine reader or Top Chef fan.

The new host of Top Chef is (drumroll) ... chef Kristen Kish!

Kish started her culinary career in Boston, working for the likes of Barbara Lynch and Guy Martin before opening her own Austin, Texas restaurant Arlo Grey in 2018. She's also a Top Chef veteran, having won season 10 (following an amazing comeback in Last Chance Kitchen) and appeared multiple times since as a guest judge. And, of late, the chef has been hosting or presenting all sorts of food and travel programs, including shows on Travel Channel, TruTV, National Geographic, and Netflix. Kish will join returning judge Gail Simmons and head judge Tom Colicchio.

"Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge, and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand," Kish said in the announcement. "I'm thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home."

Kish will take over hosting duties as the show films its upcoming 21st season in (drumroll) ... Wisconsin!

For its first-ever trip to The Badger State, Top Chef will explore the "energetic and unique culinary scenes in Milwaukee and Madison," the official announcement read. "With a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline, and vibrant urban communities, the cheftestants will explore the fresh flavors and local bounty of this rising culinary destination. "

"We are honored to be able to welcome Top Chef to Wisconsin for its upcoming season," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said. "We're proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients. I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer."

In June, Padma Lakshmi announced she would be stepping down after hosting Top Chef for 19 seasons. "After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," Lakshmi shared on her Instagram account. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show." Lakshmi, who's also a producer and acclaimed author, will continue to host the Hulu series Taste the Nation.

Season 21 of Top Chef will premiere in 2024.

