Food & Wine
Food & Wine
Subscribe
Search
Video
Recipes
Drinks
Travel
Holidays
News
Kitchen & Home
Shop
More
Subscribe
Search
Close
VIDEO
Down
RECIPES
Down
DRINKS
Down
TRAVEL
Down
HOLIDAYS
Down
NEWS
KITCHEN & HOME
Down
SHOP
SUBSCRIBE
Down
Stay Connected
Top Chef 15: Colorado
The hit TV series features aspiring chefs who compete for their shot at culinary stardom and the chance to earn the prestigious title of Top Chef.
Read Gail Simmon's Season 15 Blog
Learn More About Season 15
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 14 — 'Finale'
It’s the end of the road for Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm, one of whom b...
It’s the end of the road for Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm, one of whom becomes Top Chef.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 13 — 'A Little Place Called Aspen'
The second leg of the "Top Chef" finals pushes the “three amigos” to new he...
The second leg of the "Top Chef" finals pushes the “three amigos” to new heights, and for one of them, a final dish.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 12 — 'Sunday Supper'
We meet the families of the final four as the "Top Chef" finals continue in...
We meet the families of the final four as the "Top Chef" finals continue in Telluride.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 11 — 'Cooking High'
The first leg of the season 15 finals takes the cheftestants to Telluride.
The first leg of the season 15 finals takes the cheftestants to Telluride.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 10 — 'Red Rum and Then Some'
Everyone is feeling the heat in the last 'Top Chef' before the finals.
Everyone is feeling the heat in the last 'Top Chef' before the finals.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 9 — 'Bronco Brouhaha'
A truly heartbreaking episode eliminates two top contenders from the compet...
A truly heartbreaking episode eliminates two top contenders from the competition.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 8 — 'Restaurant Wars'
The time-honored challenge brings all the drama we were hoping for this sea...
The time-honored challenge brings all the drama we were hoping for this season.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 7 — 'Olympic Dreams'
"Top Chef" brings medal-worthy drama in a fiery ode to the Olympic Games.
"Top Chef" brings medal-worthy drama in a fiery ode to the Olympic Games.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 6 — 'Now That's a lot of Schnitzel'
In a tense episode, two chefs go home, but only one was told to pack their ...
In a tense episode, two chefs go home, but only one was told to pack their knives.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 5 — 'This Is Not Glamping'
This episode of "Top Chef" throws in twist after twist, with some chefs ear...
This episode of "Top Chef" throws in twist after twist, with some chefs earning redemption and others left wanting.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 4 — 'Little Tools, Big Challenge'
This week "Top Chef" takes the cheftestants out of their element for a kid-...
This week "Top Chef" takes the cheftestants out of their element for a kid-friendly quickfire challenge before asking them to get in touch with their roots for a moving episode.
Season 15
'Top Chef' Colorado Recap: Episode 3 — 'Keep On Truckin''
In our first truly brutal episode of the season "Top Chef" bequeaths us a s...
In our first truly brutal episode of the season "Top Chef" bequeaths us a sudden death Quickfire, a food truck team challenge, and a hungry social media star.
News
'Top Chef' Winner Joe Flamm Didn’t Want to Be on the Show at First
Spiaggia Chef and Partner Tony Mantuano dishes on encouraging his executive...
Spiaggia Chef and Partner Tony Mantuano dishes on encouraging his executive chef to join the show, and what it was like to watch him win.
Top Chef
The Ultimate 'Top Chef' Tour of Colorado
Everywhere the chefs and judges visited on season 15, from Denver to Aspen.
Everywhere the chefs and judges visited on season 15, from Denver to Aspen.
News
'Top Chef' Champion Joe Flamm on His Big Season 15 Comeback and Win
He dishes on whether he expected to win—and what the title means for him no...
He dishes on whether he expected to win—and what the title means for him now.
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Chris Scott Explains 'Amish Soul Food'
The Brooklyn-based chef also reflects on applying for the show five times a...
The Brooklyn-based chef also reflects on applying for the show five times and getting to witness his Eagles win the Super Bowl.
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Bruce Kalman on Becoming a Dad While Filming the Show
And where you can get your own "Porchetta Bout It" t-shirt.
And where you can get your own "Porchetta Bout It" t-shirt.
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Joe Flamm on That Game-Changing Sudden Death Quickfire
Plus he dishes on the pre-game advice he got from Stephanie Izard and Tony ...
Plus he dishes on the pre-game advice he got from Stephanie Izard and Tony Mantuano.
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Fatima Ali Is Proud to Be a 'Relatable Pakistani'
Ali also shares an update on her offscreen battle with cancer.
Ali also shares an update on her offscreen battle with cancer.
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Tanya Holland on That Tense Judges Table
Holland also discusses the impact of “bro culture” on "Top Chef."
Holland also discusses the impact of “bro culture” on "Top Chef."
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Brother Luck Isn't Packing His Knives Without a Fight
The Colorado Springs-based chef talks 'Last Chance Kitchen' strategy and th...
The Colorado Springs-based chef talks 'Last Chance Kitchen' strategy and those German egg rolls.
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Lee Anne Wong on Working Behind the Scenes and Getting Back into the Competition
The Season One cheftestant earned her way onto Season 15 in 'Last Chance Ki...
The Season One cheftestant earned her way onto Season 15 in 'Last Chance Kitchen.'
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Tyler Anderson on Going Big and Going Home
The Connecticut-based chef was one of season 15's most animated contestants...
The Connecticut-based chef was one of season 15's most animated contestants and an early frontrunner in the competition.
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins on Getting Eliminated and That Cold-Smoked Trout
Despite her episode two departure, Zepeda-Wilkins has bold plans for "Last ...
Despite her episode two departure, Zepeda-Wilkins has bold plans for "Last Chance Kitchen."
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Laura Cole on Alaskan Cuisine and That Unfortunate Omelette
The two-time James Beard nominee for Best Chef Northwest runs a remote rest...
The two-time James Beard nominee for Best Chef Northwest runs a remote restaurant in Denali National Park.
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Melissa Perfit on Her Episode 1 Elimination and 'Last Chance Kitchen' Strategy
It's not easy being the first chef eliminated, but Melissa Perfit isn't tak...
It's not easy being the first chef eliminated, but Melissa Perfit isn't taking 'Last Chance Kitchen' lightly.
Season 15
'Top Chef's' Tu David Phu on Going Against the Grain
The Bay Area chef gained a reputation as one of the most helpful competitor...
The Bay Area chef gained a reputation as one of the most helpful competitors on this season.
Top Chef Personalities
Host Padma Lakshmi
Head Judge Tom Colicchio
Judge Gail Simmons
Judge Graham Elliot
Past Season Overviews
Season 14: Charleston
Season 13: California
Season 12: Boston
Season 11: New Orleans
Season 10: Seattle
Season 9: Texas
Season 8: All-Stars Season
Season 7: Washington, DC
Season 6: Las Vegas
Season 5: New York
Recipes From The Stars Of Top Chef Masters
Beet Gnocchi with Walnut-Sage Butter
Jenn Louis (an F&W Best New Chef 2012) found these intense beet gnocchi in ...
Curried Mussels in White Ale
"I first made these mussels for Thanksgiving two years ago," says Sang Yoon...
Roast Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Tapioca Porridge
Wylie Dufresne is a genius at using avant-garde techniques to turn everyday...
Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Vegetable Curry
Instead of using high-calorie coconut milk, Sue Zemanick of New Orleans' Ga...
Winter Squash Soup with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Chef Susur Lee is renowned for his creative, complex, Asian-inflected dishe...
Fromage Blanc Custards with Radish Salad
Chef Ludo Lefebvre adores radishes, and he's always looking for new ways to...
Aleppo-Pepper-Pork-and-Fennel Sandwiches
For these delicious roast pork sandwiches, Chicago chef Tony Mantuano sprea...
Cumin-Glazed Ribs with Avocado-Pineapple Salsa
Top Chef Masters alumni Susan Feniger shares her delicious recipe for cumin...
Beef Stroganoff
Chef Jonathan Waxman’s fantastic beef tenderloin stroganoff is enriched wit...
Roasted Beet Toasts with Horseradish Cream
Top Chef Masters finalist Traci des Jardins creates a gorgeous cold-weather...
Spinach and Parmesan Sformati
Top Chef Masters’ Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson adds Parmesan to his wonderfu...
Coconut Chicken with Pickled Pepper Collards
“Coconut connects with my African roots,” says Ethiopian-born Marcus Samuel...
DELICIOUS DEAL
12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up