Our Favorite Weber Grill Is at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Years—Plus 24 More Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon

Save up to 60% off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Published on August 12, 2023

Just because Amazon throws big sales every so often, doesn't mean you have to wait for them to score a deal. All year round, thousands of prices are slashed across every category on the retailer's site, and the kitchen section is often filled with some of the best. 

This month alone, we've found some incredible deals on everything from appliances,  to tools, to food storage containers. You can shop all of the deals below, including the highest discount we've seen on this popular Weber grill, some steep discounts on Henckels knives, plus a few rare OXO deals. Prices start at $8. 

Amazon Weber Genesis E-325S Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Best Appliance Deals 

Every home needs some appliances, and the options on sale this month range from big ticket items all the way to smaller, countertop options. This Weber grill is at the lowest price we’ve seen this year alone at $799. It’s one of our tested favorites because it’s an all around easy-to-use, high performing option. Since it’s a gas grill, it’s powered by propane, and comes with three burners to heat up each section of the 787-square-inch surface area. It comes with additional features we love, like an expandable top grate for extra grilling space, plus helpful side tables for prep work. 

Instant Omni Plus 19-Quart Air Fryer

Amazon Instant Omni Plus 19 QT/18L Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

For some indoor weeknight cooking, you can also grab our favorite extra-large air fryer at a discount. The Instant Omni Plus holds 19 quarts — easily one of the largest capacities we could find. The best part of all is that it doubles as a toaster oven, so while a decent-sized appliance (16.5- by 13- by 14-inches) it’ll replace the need for all those separate appliances, including the toaster. We love that it can virtually do it all: air fry, bake, broil, toast, dehydrate, rotisserie, reheat, toast, warm, and convection bake. It’s an easy buy, especially  at a discount. 

Amazon Lodge Pre-Seasoned 9-Inch Skillet & L6SC3 9 Inch Cast Iron Lid

Best Cookware Deals 

There are plenty of cookware deals to grab this month too, like this unique Lodge skillet set. It’s 24% off, and includes a 9-inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet that's perfect for using on any stovetop, on the grill, or even in the oven. The major perk is that you’ll get a tight fitting cast iron lid to go along with it. That means you can boil or bubble foods anywhere without worrying about spilling, or without worrying that too much liquid will evaporate. It’s especially great if you want to use the pan in the oven or the grill, and don’t want anything splattering too much. 

Tramontina 10-Inch Stainless Steel Fry Pan

Amazon Tramontina Fry Pan Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Clad 10-Inch

You’ll also find other essentials, like this 10-inch Tramontina stainless steel skillet. These skillets are key for everyday cooking, whether you’re sauteing ingredients, whipping up pasta dishes, or searing off some proteins. It’s actually our favorite value pan, after testing 19 different pans on the market. We chose it because we believe it’s fairly priced, especially considering how well it performed after making different dishes like chicken piccata, beurre blanc.  It seared foods well, and has a durable construction that we love. 

Amazon OXO Good Grips Grilling 3pc Set Tongs Turner and Tool Rest

Best Tool and Gadget Deals 

From grill brushes, to 60% off knife sets, and more, you’ll want to pick up any of these tools to help you in the kitchen. This OXO grill brush set is just $22 if you shop it on Amazon Fresh. Just add it to your cart with some burgers, buns, cheese, and have yourself a barbecue this weekend. It comes with a spatula, plus tongs and a tool rest to keep your station nice and clean. Both tools are made with stainless steel, so they’re a long-lasting option that will stand up to your grill's heat with ease.  

OXO Steel Lever Ice Cream Scoop

Amazon OXO Steel Lever Ice Cream Scoop

To finish off any barbecue, you need some ice cream for dessert, and luckily, this OXO ice cream scoop is on sale on Amazon’s conventional storefront. It’s made with stainless steel, so it’ll also last overtime. The main perk of this scoop, however, is that it comes with a lever that pushes the scoop of ice cream out. Say goodbye to fussing with a second spoon — this scoop does the hard work for you. 

Amazon OXO Good Grips Smart Seal 12 Piece Glass Container Set

Best Food Storage Container Deals 

You cannot have too many food storage containers in your kitchen. If your collection is sparse, or you are just looking to add more, there are a variety of different options from glass container sets to lightweight on-the-go pieces

This glass container set from OXO is on rare sale right now. It comes with seven pieces: two 4-ounce rectangular containers with lids, two 1-cup round containers with lids, a 1.6-cup rectangle container with a lid, and a 3.5-cup rectangular container with a lid. All of the container’s lids come with a silicone gasket to help them seal, plus four locking tabs that latch onto each side of the container’s base for an airtight seal. 

Vtopmart 24-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set

Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids

If plastic is more your speed, you can’t beat the 36% off deal on this 24-piece set from Vtopmart. You’ll get four different sizes (tall, large, medium, and small). The set comes with six of each size, so you’ll have plenty to distribute all throughout your kitchen. At just over $1 apiece, it’s a deal well worth picking up. 

