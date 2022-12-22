From Knife Sharpeners to Cast Iron Skillets — Here’s What Food & Wine Readers Loved This Year

This year was a wild one, and we hope it was filled with plenty of entertaining and delicious projects in the kitchen. To help celebrate 2022 and bring in 2023, we’re rounding up Food & Wine readers’ favorite, most-purchased items from Amazon.

From two different knife sharpeners to a couple of pans, these were your most-purchased kitchen items from Amazon this year.

Food & Wine Readers’ Favorite Amazon Products of 2022:

Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender

Amazon

To buy: $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Named the top personal blender we tested, the Ninja Nutri Pro has enough power to handle frozen foods and enough control to make chunky salsa. With built-in suction on the base to keep it in place on your counter, this is a great addition to any kitchen. And it seems like plenty of Food & Wine readers happily added it to theirs this year.

Chef'sChoice Manual Knife Sharpener

Amazon

To buy: $48 (originally $70) at amazon.com

There’s a reason this sharpener was named our favorite manual option: This three-stage diamond sharpener works well on both straight-edged blades and serrated knives and is ergonomic and easy to use. While it requires a little more elbow grease than an electric sharpener, the value is well worth it.

Y YHY 30-Ounce Pasta Bowls 6-Pack

Amazon

To buy: $36 (originally $50) at amazon.com

We named these pasta bowls from Y YHY one of our top picks mainly because they are easy and affordable to replace if you break one. If you’ve never heard of a pasta bowl, get ready to become a convert. Because of their wide base and shallow design, they help keep pasta and its sauce together better than a plate would, and makes the presentation more elegant than it’d be if you used a soup bowl.

Ternal Sinkmat Backsplash Guard

Amazon

To buy: $13 at amazon.com

While this only works for single fixture faucets, and if you’re lucky enough to have one, we recommend picking this up. It rests on the sink, and soaks up splashes to make dish washing a little less messy, and much less wet. There are plenty of colors to choose from as well, so you can rest assured, it’ll match your countertops.

Presto EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener

Amazon

To buy: $45 at amazon.com

Named our top electric knife sharpener because of its easy-to-use interface, sharpening your blades at home has never been easier. The Presto Eversharp electric knife sharpener uses sharpening wheels to first grind an angled edge and then another set to polish that edge off. And beyond being easy to use, it’s extremely quick, too. That means less sharpening and more chopping, dicing, and slicing.

Utopia Towels 12-Pack Kitchen Dish Towels

Amazon

To buy: $17 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Dish towels can be tricky, but chefs and home cooks alike swear by these ones. On sale right now for just $1.50 a piece, these simple yet attractive dish towels can handle any mess in the kitchen, and because of the price point you won’t mind using them day after day. If you haven’t added them to your kitchen already, it might be nice to start 2023 off with a fresh set of dish towels.

Merten and Storck Carbon Steel 12-Inch Frying Pan

Amazon

To buy: $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

If you haven’t cooked with a carbon steel pan, now’s the time. Think of it as cast iron, just lighter, and more responsive to heat changes. Our favorite from Merten and Storck topped our list because as we wrote, “not only is [it] functional and versatile, but it’s also the most affordable.” It also comes pre-seasoned, making it one of the most nonstick we tested, too.

Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Amazon

To buy: $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Another one of our favorites, this top-rated cast iron skillet from Lodge became one of your favorites in 2022 as well. Maybe it’s because of how easy it is to cook with, or how it’s compatible with all stovetops — even an open flame. Or maybe it’s the added touch of that red silicone handle cover that makes picking up the skillet safer. Either way, with this skillet, nothing gets stuck and browning happens evenly and consistently.

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, 2-Pack

Amazon

To buy: $24 (originally $25) at amazon.com

If we had to pick one cookie sheet, it’d be this one from Nordicware. One tester said it “performed perfectly throughout all of the tests,” and added that it retains a nice shine even after several uses. Available in a pack of two, you can cook vegetables, poultry, and so much more on this simple, yet essential kitchen item.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Containers 5-Pack

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com

This set of five storage containers is one of our favorites, if only because of the lid-locking mechanism that helps prevent any spills or accidents in the kitchen. Beyond that, they are also dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and unlike some others we tried, completely transparent so you can always see what’s inside.