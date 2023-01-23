Tom Hanks Says the 'Tom Cruise Cake' Is so Good It Would Be His Last Meal

Honestly, same.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on January 23, 2023
Tom Hanks; the White Chocolate Coconut bundt cake from Doan's Bakery in California
Photo:

Karwai Tang / WireImage; Courtesy of Goldbelly

Tom Hanks has become a real man about town in the food scene. Not only has he recently launched a coffee company to support the troops, he also went viral just this month for his love of a drink mixing Diet Coke and Champagne, which he lovingly refers to as “Diet Cokagne.” And now, he’s sharing with the world a cake so good he says he’d enjoy it as his last meal. 

Hanks appeared on the Jan. 19, episode of Mythical Kitchen’s "Last Meals," where he shared what he’d eat if he knew it was the very last thing he’d ever taste. As Hanks described, he’d order challah bread French toast with Cary’s sugar-free syrup for breakfast, followed by an In-N-Out Double-Double with a Diet Coke and a Greek salad with avocado for lunch, calamari and a side of pita with taramasalata for a snack, and the Taste of History platter from El Cholo restaurant with a Diet Dr. Pepper for dinner. Hanks added, he’d end it all with a white chocolate coconut bunt cake.

“Look at it! Look at it. Isn’t it gorgeous,” Hanks said, as he marveled at the gorgeous cake. “This cake is so great, you can really only have it once a year, which works out perfectly because I don’t order it. It arrives as a gift at Christmas.”


Hanked prefaced the story by stating, “I’m going to drop a name now, and I don’t want you to go berserk,” noting that not everyone gets this particular cake as a Christmas gift. Why? Because it’s a Christmas gift from none other than Tom Cruise. In fact, it’s become such a tradition that his office staff now refers to it, according to Hanks, as “essentially a Tom Cruise cake.” 

“Now what’s interesting is the folks down at the office, the Playtone world headquarters, starting about Thanksgiving, they start eyeing what mail has come in today,” Hanks said. “‘Are we getting what has essentially been called the 'Tom Cruise cake'?’ Because this is off-the-scale fantastic.”

Hanks isn’t even the first celebrity to name-drop Cruise associated with this cake. As Today reported, Rosie O’Donnell also shared she received the cake from Cruise in an Instagram post in December. Today added that Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Henry Cavill, and Kirsten Dunst have all also reportedly received the cake as well. 

Don’t worry if you’re not on Cruise’s Christmas list. You can always make your own version of the cake by following this recipe. But maybe put on the Top Gun soundtrack while you’re baking for added flair. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tom Hanks; a Diet Coke and champagne cocktail
Tom Hanks Thinks You'll Love His 2-Ingredient Cocktail
Island Creek Is Getting into Tinned Fish
Tinned Fish Fans, Rejoice: Island Creek Oysters Is Opening a New Cannery
Best Ways of Eating Overall 2023
Why Mediterranean Cuisine Is More Than Just a Diet — And Why People Love It
Rajiv Surendra
For His Next Act, Kevin G From Mean Girls Is Teaching You How to Cook
Michelin Starred Pastry Chef Essentials
7 Must-Have Tools to Make Baking Easier, According to a Michelin-Starred Pastry Chef
A person meditating
How to Blow Off Your New Year's Dieting Resolutions Every Single Day
Best New Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph | Basque Cheesecake
This Basque Cheesecake from Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph Is Impossible to Mess Up
images-sys-200612_christmasCheer.jpg
How to Fight the Christmas Blues with a Standing Rib Roast
Crossing Cultures
Jewish and Chinese Cultures Come Together to Create a Memorable Holiday Meal
Best Drink Pitchers of 2022
The 8 Best Drink Pitchers of 2023
Open-Air Holiday Market at Sun Valley Resort
The Best Holiday Market in Every State
Tieghan Gerard; Brightland olive oil
Half Baked Harvest’s Tieghan Gerard Shared the Best Gifts for Home Cooks, and You Can Get Them All at Amazon
Non-alcoholic ingredients at The Nicolett's bar
How to Nail the Non-Alcoholic Happy Hour At Home
Shopping Editor, and These Are 13 of My Favorite Food and Kitchen
I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are 13 of My Favorite Food and Kitchen Items to Snap Up Before Cyber Monday Ends
Amazon Early Black Friday Deals Roundup Tout
You Can Already Score Black Friday Kitchen Deals on J.A. Henckels, Staub, and KitchenAid—Up to 64% Off
Early Caraway Deal Roundup Tout
Caraway’s Once-a-Year Sale Is Offering Up to $150 Off Its Internet-Famous Cookware Sets