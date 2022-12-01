Tom Hanks Launched a New Coffee Brand to Support Veterans

Now you can wake up to a hot cup of "Hanx."

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel, and sports for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Expertise: food, travel, pop culture.

Experience: Jelisa Castrodale's work has appeared on MSN, NBC Sports, People, VICE, and USA Today, among other publications. She is also a former Jeopardy! champion who should probably stop mentioning that in conversation.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022
Tom Hanks; coffee beans
Photo:

Shannon Finney / Getty Images; Victor Cardoner / Getty Images;

Throughout his 40-year career, Tom Hanks has achieved almost everything it's possible to achieve. He's loaded his shelves with a pair of Oscars, seven Emmys, and a stack of other awards. He even received a Presidential Medal of Freedom. And, other than the eternally flawless Dolly Parton, there may not be another person on the planet who is as universally adored as Tom "I've Even Played Mr. Rogers" Hanks.

The 66-year-old Hanks continues to be endearing with the debut of Hanx for Our Troops, his new ethically sourced and environmentally sustainable coffee company. As the name suggests, the company's mission is to support veterans and their families, with all profits going toward organizations that support U.S. military members. Among the company’s first partners are the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Headstrong, Hire Heroes USA, and Student Veterans of America.

"We saw Hanx as a way to support Veterans and military families, as 100% of the profits go to organizations that have proven to be of great aid to those who have served our country," the Hanx for our Troops website reads. "Our products support all those who have served America — past and present — on active duty, as Veterans, and their families. By choosing our coffee, you help support those who chose to commit their time and efforts in defense of our liberties for the good cause that is the American Way. Every penny of profit says ‘thank you’ to them. We owe them our gratitude, eh?"

There are currently three coffee-preparation options available for purchase through the Hanx website. The products include First Class Joe 100% arabica ground coffee ($16 per bag), available in medium and dark roasts; three styles of coffee pods — Tom's Morning Magic Blend, Sgt. Peppermint, and First Class Joe — that can be bought in boxes of 18 ($16) or 100 ($75); and just-add-water instant coffee sticks ($12) in the Tom's Morning Magic Blend and First Class Joe varieties.

In addition to selling what Hanks calls "damn good coffee," the Hanx website provides information about the organizations it supports so everyone can learn more. It also features a "Band of Brands" to highlight other veteran-owned, veteran-founded, or veteran-supporting businesses and has short Q&As with almost a dozen vets and active duty military members.

All products are scheduled to start shipping before the holidays. Giving someone a box of Tom's Morning Magic blend doesn't automatically make you as delightful as Tom Hanks, but it's definitely a step in the right direction.

