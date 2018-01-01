Tokyo Travel
Tokyo Travel Guide
F&W features Tokyo’s extraordinary restaurants like the vegetable-focused Yasaiya Mei and Ginza Harutaka, which serves the best, often-obscure seafood available for sushi. Plus: brilliant cocktails and a designer dessert salon.
Top Picks
Tokyo Restaurants
Insider Picks
Splurge
Classic
Best Value
Bakeries & Coffee
Best Bar
Top Hotel
The Peninsula, Tokyo
Japanese hotels are famously tech-savvy; rooms in this luxury tower feature Internet radio, digital panels showing the weather forecast and automated espresso machines. peninsula.com.Plus: Hotels for Food Lovers
Ginza’s Best Restaurants
The hot shopping zone of Ginza is also home to hyper-regional restaurants from three Tokyo talents.
Tokyo: 40 Meals in 6 Days
Writer Salma Abdelnour eats her way through Tokyo, and finds perfect ramen, green tea éclairs and prehistoric-shrimp sushi.
Morimoto Explains How to Make Sushi
Even if mastering sushi can take a lifetime, Iron Chef star Masaharu Morimoto says anyone can make a well-balanced maki (roll) at home.