Tokyo Travel

Tokyo Travel Guide

Tokyo Travel Guide

F&W features Tokyo’s extraordinary restaurants like the vegetable-focused Yasaiya Mei and Ginza Harutaka, which serves the best, often-obscure seafood available for sushi. Plus: brilliant cocktails and a designer dessert salon.

Top Picks

Tokyo Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Top Hotel

The Peninsula, Tokyo

The Peninsula, Tokyo

Japanese hotels are famously tech-savvy; rooms in this luxury tower feature Internet radio, digital panels showing the weather forecast and automated espresso machines. peninsula.com.

Plus: Hotels for Food Lovers
Ginza Okuda

Editor’s Pick

  Ginza Okuda
Ginza’s Best Restaurants
Neighborhood Spotlight

Ginza’s Best Restaurants

The hot shopping zone of Ginza is also home to hyper-regional restaurants from three Tokyo talents.

 
Tokyo: 40 Meals in 6 Days
From the Archives

Tokyo: 40 Meals in 6 Days

Writer Salma Abdelnour eats her way through Tokyo, and finds perfect ramen, green tea éclairs and prehistoric-shrimp sushi.

 
Morimoto Explains How to Make Sushi
Expert Guide

Morimoto Explains How to Make Sushi

Even if mastering sushi can take a lifetime, Iron Chef star Masaharu Morimoto says anyone can make a well-balanced maki (roll) at home.

 

Japanese Recipes

 

Video Watch Masaharu Morimoto Demonstrate Sushi Techniques

 
 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up