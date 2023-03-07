Toblerone Has to Change Its Logo Due to Swiss Law

Toblerone is moving part of its production facility to Slovakia later this year. And that means, according to Swiss law, its famed Matterhorn logo has got to go.



The Swiss chocolate, infused with honey and chewy bits of almond nougat, has been a Swiss staple for more than 100 years and has proudly displayed the nation's most famous mountain peak on its packaging. However, Mondelez, the owner of the brand, announced it's moving part of its production to Slovakia to cut costs, Quartz reported. And, because it will technically no longer be made in Switzerland, it has to drop its iconic logo.

That's because, the majestic mountain that became a part of the brand in 1970, is a crucial landmark in Switzerland. And as such, coming in direct violation of the Swissness Act.

The Swissness legislation was enacted in 2017 to curb imposters from selling counterfeit products. Furthermore, with globalization increasing, Switzerland wanted to preserve products central to its geographic region.

"For legal reasons, the changes we're making to our manufacturing mean we need to adjust our packaging to comply with Swissness legislation," a Mondelez spokesperson told CNN. The spokesperson noted, the brand has removed the mountain and will also change the wording on the label from "Swiss chocolate" to "Established in Switzerland in 1908."

But really, Toblerone is bigger than its Swiss roots anyway. Created by Theodor Tobler in Bern, Switzerland in 1908, the product quickly grew a worldwide fan base. And by 2018, the brand was raking in nearly $400 million in net revenue.

While the taste of the historic chocolate will stay the same, a Mondelez spokesperson told CNN the packaging will include "a distinctive new Toblerone typeface and logo."

Though the brand isn't abandoning Switzerland altogether. A spokesperson shared with USA Today, the product will still partially be made in Bern, adding the company has "invested significantly in Berne over the last five years to modernize the factory, increase productivity and competitiveness, and meet changing consumer needs smarter and faster." Oh, and don't worry. The spokesperson added that the brand will still keep the hidden bear.



So while Toblerone's current packaging will turn vintage, its Swiss roots and chocolatey pyramids will remain the same.

