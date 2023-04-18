Tito's Wants You to Have a Cocktail With Your Dog for a Good Cause

An evening spent with your pup is already excellent, but add a cocktail to that mix, and it’s darn near perfection.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has long been a fan of man’s best friend. It created Tito’s Vodka For Dog People, a program dedicated to supporting nonprofits that rescue and protect pets. And now, the brand announced it is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to launch a merch collection so you can readily make a cocktail wherever you are alongside your pup. And 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of the goods will be donated to Bissell Pet Foundation.

“The Walktail Capsule Collection,” was inspired by long walks with our four-legged friends. The collection includes the Tito’s Walk-Pack ($45), a fanny pack that comes with a holder for “the go-to walktail vessel,” which happens to be a Tito’s Walk & Sip YETI Rambler Lowball ($30). The fanny pack also has plenty of storage space for mini Tito’s bottles (which are not included) or those all-important poop bags.

Tito's Handmade Vodka

“As longtime admirers of all the work Bissell Pet Foundation does in the animal rescue space, we could not be more excited to team up with them on this collaboration,” Beth Bellanti-Pander, Director of Vodka for Dog People at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “We love dogs and a good walktail with our friends and hope this inspires people to get together and enjoy a Tito’s cocktail on their next walktail stroll around the neighborhood. It’s a great way to hang out with friends and get outside if you’re feeling a bit cooped up — plus, the pups love it, too.”

Though the campaign encourages people to take their cocktails on the go, it may be a good idea to enjoy them in your yard, or once you're back from a walk instead, as walking around with an adult bevy is illegal in most places throughout the U.S.

“A walktail should be made to enjoy responsibly — and where legal. Alcohol legalities vary from city to city and location to location. For example, in our hometown of Austin, Texas, you can walk around with a drink in hand in most neighborhoods,” Pander said. “You can always put water in your to-go vessel on your walk and have a cocktail at home pre- or post-walk with your friends and dogs. Ultimately, we want to encourage responsible and fun times between family, friends and our dogs.”

Courtesy of Titoâs

There are plenty of other goodies for dog and Tito’s lovers to buy from the collection too, including everything from a bandana ($5) to hats ($20), and even a leash ($12). The brand is also releasing a number of walktail-themed cocktail recipes to go with it. See all the available merch and recipes at titosvodka.com.

