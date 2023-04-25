Obsessed With the Titanic? You Need to Visit This Gin Distillery

By Stacey Leasca
Published on April 25, 2023
Rear of Thompson Graving Dock and Pumphouse
Photo:

J Orr / Alamy Stock Photo

Belfast is getting a new, working distillery — its first in some 90 years — and it’s both a spirits lover’s and a history buff’s dream.

In an early April release, Titanic Distillery announced its plans to open its doors to visitors by the end of April. And it’s keeping that promise by welcoming guests on April 28.

“Whiskey has played an important part in the history of our city, but there hasn’t been a working distillery here since the 1930s, so we are delighted to revive this great distilling tradition — bringing Belfast back to the forefront of Irish whiskey production, while at the same time telling the story of a historic past,” distillery director Peter Lavrey shared in the announcement.

Just as its name implies, the Titanic Distillery does indeed share some roots with the infamous ship. The distillery sits in the Thompson Graving Dock and Pumphouse, which opened its doors in 1911 to serve as a repair and maintenance shop for White Star Line, which owned the Titanic.

The renovated building maintains much of its original charm, including the original pump equipment, which visitors will get to gaze upon during one of its four tour offerings.

The different tour options include its Signature Tour, which shows off the distillery and brings guests to its tasting room for a dram of its Premium Irish Whiskey and Premium Irish Vodka, and its Premium Tour, which offers the same but with a take-home limited-edition glass. There’s also the Dock Tour, which provides the “unique opportunity to explore the site where Titanic last rested,” and the Legacy Tour, an extended tour of the dock led by an expert guide to answer every question along the way.

Of course, we’re sure the tours will also take you through its gift shop, so you can pick up your preferred bottle to take home with you, too. See all the tour options and book your experience at titanicdistillers.com.

