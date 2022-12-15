Lifestyle Kitchen Shop Smart Mugs, Automatic Shredders, and More Handy Kitchen Products That Are Up to 50% Off at Target Shop the product that “makes tedious tasks quick, easy and fast.” By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target Sometimes, little luxuries come in ways we never thought of, like enjoying a still-hot cup of coffee on a busy morning or cooking your dinner easily and in minutes. There are plenty of kitchen products that you can technically live without, but may change your life in small ways so you’ll never want to go without them again. Target has some of these handy kitchen items, and they’re on sale right now for up to 50% off. Right now, you can stock up on easy-to-use kitchen finds that can save you time and make life (and your daily schedule) a little bit easier. Target’s home section is filled with thousands of budget-friendly products starting at just $15. We combed through a number of them so you don’t have to, and rounded up our top picks. Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug, $120 (originally $150) Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $70 (originally $100) BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, $45 (originally $50) PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer, $100 (originally $200) Dash Everyday Egg Cooker, $16 (originally $20) Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (originally $180) Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $130 (originally $230) KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer and Shredder Attachment, $45 (originally $60) FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer, $100 (originally $150) Target To buy: Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug, $120 (originally $150) at target.com Constantly reheating your cup of coffee? The Ember Smart Mug eliminates time wasted in front of the microwave with its iPhone- and Android-compatible technology that sets the mug to a specific temperature for up to 80 minutes. One shopper shared that they “love having the last sip just as hot as the first,” when using the mug. Grab it along with the Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker, which boasts a slim 5-inch design and brews your pod of coffee in minutes with a single touch of a button. Target To buy: KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer and Shredder Attachment, $45 (originally $60) at target.com Products that cut down the time spent prepping and cooking are also on sale, like the KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer that does the shredding for you (think: no more raw knuckles and achy arms). It attaches to a KitchenAid Stand Mixer — which also happens to be on sale for $200 off right now. One shopper said it “makes tedious tasks quick, easy, and fast.” When it’s time to cook, grab an Air Fryer that cuts down both cooking time and your own efforts. The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, which is $100 off, features a dual-purpose design that also saves you precious counter space. Breakfast time can be made simpler, too, with the Dash Egg Cooker that prepares up to seven eggs to your desired style in minutes: hard boiled, poached, scrambled, and more. One shopper said they “love this because [they] can multitask at the same time.” Target To buy: FoodSaver Select Vacuum Sealer, $100 (originally $150) at target.com And to save you time and money in the future, you’ll want to grab this handy FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer, which may help (slightly) justify those high totals during your supermarket runs. The sealer, which is 33% off, keeps food fresh for five times longer and up to three years in the freezer. Store leftovers or keep fruit fresher with this “very easy to use,” handy product that “prevents so much waste,” according to one shopper. Ready to make your time in the kitchen a little easier and less time-consuming? Shop these time-saving finds for yourself and others at Target while they’re still on sale. 