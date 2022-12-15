Shop Smart Mugs, Automatic Shredders, and More Handy Kitchen Products That Are Up to 50% Off at Target

Sometimes, little luxuries come in ways we never thought of, like enjoying a still-hot cup of coffee on a busy morning or cooking your dinner easily and in minutes. There are plenty of kitchen products that you can technically live without, but may change your life in small ways so you’ll never want to go without them again. Target has some of these handy kitchen items, and they’re on sale right now for up to 50% off.

Right now, you can stock up on easy-to-use kitchen finds that can save you time and make life (and your daily schedule) a little bit easier. Target’s home section is filled with thousands of budget-friendly products starting at just $15. We combed through a number of them so you don’t have to, and rounded up our top picks.

To buy: Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug, $120 (originally $150) at target.com

Constantly reheating your cup of coffee? The Ember Smart Mug eliminates time wasted in front of the microwave with its iPhone- and Android-compatible technology that sets the mug to a specific temperature for up to 80 minutes. One shopper shared that they “love having the last sip just as hot as the first,” when using the mug. Grab it along with the Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker, which boasts a slim 5-inch design and brews your pod of coffee in minutes with a single touch of a button.

To buy: KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer and Shredder Attachment, $45 (originally $60) at target.com

Products that cut down the time spent prepping and cooking are also on sale, like the KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer that does the shredding for you (think: no more raw knuckles and achy arms). It attaches to a KitchenAid Stand Mixer — which also happens to be on sale for $200 off right now. One shopper said it “makes tedious tasks quick, easy, and fast.”

When it’s time to cook, grab an Air Fryer that cuts down both cooking time and your own efforts. The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, which is $100 off, features a dual-purpose design that also saves you precious counter space. Breakfast time can be made simpler, too, with the Dash Egg Cooker that prepares up to seven eggs to your desired style in minutes: hard boiled, poached, scrambled, and more. One shopper said they “love this because [they] can multitask at the same time.”

To buy: FoodSaver Select Vacuum Sealer, $100 (originally $150) at target.com

And to save you time and money in the future, you’ll want to grab this handy FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer, which may help (slightly) justify those high totals during your supermarket runs. The sealer, which is 33% off, keeps food fresh for five times longer and up to three years in the freezer. Store leftovers or keep fruit fresher with this “very easy to use,” handy product that “prevents so much waste,” according to one shopper.

Ready to make your time in the kitchen a little easier and less time-consuming? Shop these time-saving finds for yourself and others at Target while they’re still on sale.

To buy: Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $70 (originally $100) at target.com

To buy: BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, $45 (originally $50) at target.com

To buy: Dash 3-in-1 Everyday 7-Egg Cooker, $16 (originally $20) at target.com

To buy: Ninja Foodi Two Basket Air Fryer, $100 (originally $180) at target.com

To buy: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $130 (originally $230) at target.com