This Smart Meat Thermometer Is a Fail-Proof Father's Day Gift, and It's on Rare Sale

There’s no guesswork involved when you use a meat thermometer. Steak is perfectly cooked just the way you like it, and chicken and pork are baked to the proper internal temperature.

We tested several meat thermometers, 42 in fact, who narrowed it down to seven that stood out for their performance, including design, ease of holding and reading, and accuracy. And one of our top picks is on sale for $80 on Amazon, just in time for Father’s Day.

Amazon

To buy: Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer, $80 (originally $70) at amazon.com

Fast, accurate, and wireless, Meater’s smart meat thermometer is great for both indoor and outdoor cooking. This is the perfect gadget for the cooks that like bells and whistles on their kitchen tools. It is truly wireless and connects to an app on your phone, a watch, and even compatible with Alexa. Track the progress as the meat cooks on the grill or smoker through your smart device, and set up alerts to achieve perfectly cooked meat. There’s only one limitation — you have to stay within 165 feet to be in range.

Simply insert the probe into the meat, select the type of meat on the app, and push the start cooking button. While you’re lounging on the couch or prepping side dishes for the meal, you can keep an eye on the temperature, time remaining to cook, and even allotted resting time. No batteries are needed as the thermometer is rechargeable and will last up to 24 hours of cooking time before requiring a charge.

During our tests, we found this thermometer to be pretty accurate in hitting the target temperature. The app was easy to use, and the features showing temperature and estimated time left before done were convenient and worked well.

One of our editor’s father uses this thermometer, and he swears that it is the secret to his dad’s world-famous steaks. It has become a useful and necessary tool his father reaches for when cooking beer-can chicken to even making the Thanksgiving turkey.

Snag the Meaters Plus smart meat thermometer for $80 during this rare sale at Amazon. It’s a favorite of ours, and the perfect Father’s Day gift. But you might decide to get one for yourself, too.

At the time of publishing the price was $80.

