This Now On-Sale Nespresso Machine Makes the Only Coffee That's Better Than the Cups I Had in Italy

When I had the pleasure of going on a two-week trip to Italy a few summers ago, one thing stuck with me (aside from the gorgeous sights and amazing food) — how incredibly amazing the espresso was. I swear I have never had a cup of coffee so flavorful, creamy, and delicious as when I was in Rome.

I dreamed about that coffee for weeks after my return and knew that my usual cup was just not going to fulfill my new palate. I heard about the Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine from some friends and knew it was one of our favorites, so I decided to make the purchase. While I love it, I only wish I had waited until it was 20% off at Target, like it is right now.

Target

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Roast Coffee Bundle, $184 (originally $239) at target.com

I love the machine’s silhouette. It looks stylish on my marble countertops and doesn’t take up a ton of space. It’s 12.4 inches tall, 5.5 inches wide, and 16.9 inches deep, which is key since I live in a studio apartment, and I don’t have a ton of room to begin with. The reservoir can hold a little over 4.5 cups of water, which is nice if you hate refilling it after each cup you brew.

It’s super easy to use, but what makes it so comparable to the European coffee I loved so much is the crema that foams on top of every single cup it makes. Not only can it make espresso, but it can make regular coffee as well — it all depends on the pods you put inside. It can make 5-, 8-, and 18-ounce sized cups, and this bundle at Target comes with a starter variety pack of brew pods to try out a ton of different coffee flavors and blends before you invest in more.

The bundle also comes with a life-changing coffee accessory — the Aeroccino Milk Frother, which turns milk into a hot or cold foam to add to your coffees and espressos for that perfect, Italian-like cappuccino. The milk frother is also sleek and quite small in size, so if you want to leave it out on your countertop, it won’t use up too much space, or you can store it in your cupboards like I do.

But again, it’s not just me who loves it: We also ranked it as the best-value Nespresso machine of 2023 for those who “prefer a larger cup of coffee” and need a “more compact machine that can fit into smaller quarters.” We also liked that it had Bluetooth connectivity for a more modern brewing experience.

For the perfect cup of coffee that’ll have you spending less time and money searching for a frothy cup at a local cafe, snag the Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Roast Coffee Bundle at Target while it’s on sale. I know I wish I did.

At the time of publishing, the price was $184.

