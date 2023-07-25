This Cold Brew Maker That Crafts ‘Perfect’ Coffee Has 14,600+ Perfect Ratings—and It’s Only $14 Right Now

It’s right there whenever you want a cup.

Published on July 25, 2023

Home coffee bars have become a popular choice for coffee lovers. Brewing up the coffee of your choice before heading out the door is much more convenient than running through a drive-through at a coffee shop. And it’s easier on the wallet, too.

Coffee nowadays comes in different types and flavors, but the perfect one for summer is inarguably cold brew coffee. And you can make it at home and keep it in the fridge for up to at least a week. If that piques your interest in having this type of coffee at your fingertips, look no further as this cold brew maker is only $14 right now at Amazon.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Amazon Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Amazon

Compact in size, Primula’s Burke cold brew coffee maker measures only 6.88- by 4.73- by 7.68-inches and is designed to fit in most refrigerator doors. The 1.6-capacity pitcher is made of temperature-safe borosilicate glass and has a drip spout for easy pouring. A silicone top gasket locks into place to keep the cold brew safe and free of any unwanted debris.

It is so simple to make cold brew in this coffee maker, too. To use it, simply put your favorite coffee grounds in the fine mesh brew filter, fill the glass pitcher with cold water, and place it in the fridge for 24 hours. Remove the filter (make sure after removing that you unscrew the bottom cap and rinse out the filter after each use) and pour the cold brew into a glass or cup. The coffee maker produces up to six cups of cold brew coffee. You can even craft your own iced tea in this maker. It is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, but you can also hand wash it with warm soapy water.

This cold brew coffee maker is a favorite among Amazon shoppers raking in over 14,600 five-star ratings. One customer fills it with their favorite coarse ground coffee every morning and writes, “It makes the perfect cold brew” and adds that it “saves them time and money every morning.”

Another shopper described this coffee maker as the “perfect little pitcher” and writes that it “fits right inside my fridge door.”

Snag this cold brew coffee maker for just $14 at Amazon. Saving money, time, and having an ice-cold cup of cold brew available whenever you want sounds like a good plan in our book.

At the time of publishing the price was $14.

