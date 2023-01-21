Shoppers Say This Meat Thermometer Is Better Than More Expensive Options, and It’s Only $25 Right Now

Plus it has over 11,000 perfect ratings.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

I’ve cooked a lot of steak in my time, but I can never understand how people know when it’s perfectly cooked. I always either leave it on the grill or in the pan way too long, or for not enough time. That was, until I invested in a digital meat thermometer, which allowed me to precisely measure the internal temperature of everything I cook with accuracy and precision.

If you don’t have a digital meat thermometer in your kitchen, now’s your chance. This thermometer from ThermoPro has over 11,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and is marked down to as little as $25

ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: ThermoPro Waterproof Meat Thermometer, from $31 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Not only can this thermometer take the internal temperature of a steak or chicken breast in two to three seconds, but it’s accurate within 0.9 of a degree, according to the brand. It’s waterproof, so you can easily rinse it under the sink when you’re done using it, and comes with a magnetic back so you can easily store it on the refrigerator when it’s not in use. It also has motion-sensing technology so that it powers on when you open it and turns off when you close it in order to save battery. 

One reviewer writes that this works better than their pricier meat thermometer. They write, “We have an expensive meat thermometer (Bluetooth) that isn't working so in the interim I purchased this one. Works great! I don't need the Bluetooth and I think I just saved money on a repair!”

ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer Red

Amazon

To buy: ThermoPro Waterproof Meat Thermometer, from $25 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Another reviewer bought this to prove that his wife was overcooking the chicken. While it used to turn out dry and like jerky, now they are able to “pull [their] chicken [off the grill] at 165 to 170 [degrees Fahrenheit] and know it’s done, safe to eat and that it will be juicy and delicious.”

Snap up this thermometer and save $25 while you can. Your next grilled chicken will thank you. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bentgo Classic - All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container
Over 28,700 Amazon Shoppers Love This Bento Box, and It’s 50% Off Right Now
Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Amazon Shoppers Say This Small Sous Vide Was Their ‘Best Purchase of 2022,’ and It’s on Sale for Less Than $100
Cuisinart 15 Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Block
Score This ‘Game-Changer’ Knife Set While It’s 40% Off at Amazon
The Best Wireless Grill Thermometers
The 7 Best Wireless Grill Thermometers for 2023, According to a Pitmaster
LIFVER French Onion Soup Bowls
Snag This Set of French Onion Soup Crocks While They’re Still on Sale at Amazon
Ninja air fryer toaster oven sale tout
Don’t Miss Out: One of Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Is on Sale for Nearly 40% Off
Staub Cast Iron 5-qt Tall Cocotte Tout
​This Staub Cocotte Is a 'True Kitchen Workhorse' from Braising to Deep-Frying, and It's on Sale for $373 Off
DeeCoo Whiskey Glasses - Premium 10 oz, 11 oz Scotch Glasses, Set of 6
Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Funky’ Whiskey Glasses, and They’re 56% Off Right Now
Vitamix, Pearl Grey, Series 750 Blender
Whoa, Amazon Slashed the Price of This Vitamix Blender by $175
Lodge LDP3 Reversible Grill/Griddle
Over 17,500 Amazon Shoppers Love This Lodge Griddle, and It’s 41% Off Right Now
Inkbird Bluetooth Grill BBQ Meat Thermometer
Avoid Overcooked Meat with This Top-Rated Bluetooth Thermometer—Plus, It's on Sale for 36% Off
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe
This Top-Rated Meat Thermometer Takes the Guesswork Out of Cooking – and It's Still on Sale for Under $10
Lodge LCC3 Cast Iron Combo Cooker, Pre-Seasoned
Over 18,400 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Lodge ‘Workhorse’ — and It’s 50% Off Right Now
Best Instant Read Thermometers
The 7 Best Instant Read Thermometers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Last Minute Christmas Deals Roundup Tout
There Are Tons of Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon That’ll Arrive Before Christmas — These 25 Are on Sale
Yeti Drinkware Sale
Don’t Wait — Amazon Quietly Put Yeti Drinkware on Sale for as Little as $18