Shoppers Say This Meat Thermometer Is Better Than More Expensive Options, and It’s Only $25 Right Now

I’ve cooked a lot of steak in my time, but I can never understand how people know when it’s perfectly cooked. I always either leave it on the grill or in the pan way too long, or for not enough time. That was, until I invested in a digital meat thermometer, which allowed me to precisely measure the internal temperature of everything I cook with accuracy and precision.

If you don’t have a digital meat thermometer in your kitchen, now’s your chance. This thermometer from ThermoPro has over 11,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and is marked down to as little as $25.

Amazon

To buy: ThermoPro Waterproof Meat Thermometer, from $31 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Not only can this thermometer take the internal temperature of a steak or chicken breast in two to three seconds, but it’s accurate within 0.9 of a degree, according to the brand. It’s waterproof, so you can easily rinse it under the sink when you’re done using it, and comes with a magnetic back so you can easily store it on the refrigerator when it’s not in use. It also has motion-sensing technology so that it powers on when you open it and turns off when you close it in order to save battery.

One reviewer writes that this works better than their pricier meat thermometer. They write, “We have an expensive meat thermometer (Bluetooth) that isn't working so in the interim I purchased this one. Works great! I don't need the Bluetooth and I think I just saved money on a repair!”

Amazon

To buy: ThermoPro Waterproof Meat Thermometer, from $25 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Another reviewer bought this to prove that his wife was overcooking the chicken. While it used to turn out dry and like jerky, now they are able to “pull [their] chicken [off the grill] at 165 to 170 [degrees Fahrenheit] and know it’s done, safe to eat and that it will be juicy and delicious.”

Snap up this thermometer and save $25 while you can. Your next grilled chicken will thank you.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: