This Smart Meat Thermometer Is the Best Grilling Gadget I’ve Ever Used, and It’s Finally on Sale

ThermoPro’s new Twin TempSpike is 35% off at Amazon.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ThermoPro Twin TempSpike 500FT Truly Wireless Meat Thermometer Tout
Photo:

Amazon

On breezy summer evenings, I love to pull the grill out from the garage and crack open a hard seltzer. So far this summer, I have grilled spears of zucchini, shishito peppers, pork loin, and of course burgers and hot dogs. I like to think that by now, I have become skilled at navigating the grill, but I still used a beat-up plastic digital thermometer every time (the probe doesn’t even retract!). That is until recently, when I finally upgraded my digital meat thermometer — and transformed the way I grill.  

Recently, Thermopro sent me the Twin TempSpike to try, and it's the best meat thermometer I have ever used, thanks to several fancy settings I never knew I needed. There’s never been a better time to grab one for yourself because right now it’s 35% off at Amazon. 

ThermoPro Twin TempSpike Meat Thermometer 

Amazon ThermoPro Twin TempSpike 500FT Truly Wireless Meat Thermometer with 2 Meat Probes

Amazon

This Thermopro meat thermometer comes with two probes, one with a white cap and the other with a black cap, housed in an orange cartridge (also known as the booster). The booster features a split digital LCD screen to show readings from probes at the same time. Both probes are digitally connected to the booster, which means that there are no wires to tangle — and with a 500-foot range, it barely restricts where you can use it, from the grill in the backyard, to the oven inside the house.  

The first time I used it, I was grilling a pork loin, and it performed its job with ease. First, I preset the thermometer to my desired temperature using the Thermopro app on my phone. An estimated cook time popped up onto the booster’s screen, and it set an alarm to alert me with a ping on my phone when the meat finished cooking. Then I inserted just one probe, and walked away. It’s truly a set-it-and-forget-it kitchen tool (unless you like to offer words of encouragement to your steaks while they’re grilling, and hey, no judgment here).

I love this feature because it lets me walk away from the meat for the allotted time without worry or constantly checking up on it so that it doesn’t overcook — or continually opening and closing the grill, which releases much needed heat. With my newfound freedom, I could pop back into the kitchen to help prepare sides or pour drinks. 

But summer isn’t the only time this fancy meat thermometer will come in handy. I’m particularly excited to use it during the holiday season, when I typically have several (usually meat-based) dishes cooking at the same time. 

With this thermometer, I can cook a tri-tip steak or roast a whole chicken evenly, with both probes measuring the different parts of the meat at the same time. Or I can cook the Christmas ham in the oven while searing steaks a few feet away on the stove, and the ThermoPro Twin TempSpike will still take both readings accurately. 

My flimsy plastic digital thermometer served me well for so many years, but it was time for an upgrade. I never imagined myself using a fancy meat thermometer like ThermoPro Twin TempSpike — but I’m so glad I made the switch. And now that it’s on sale, it’s high time you grabbed one for yourself, too. 

Shop More Digital Meat Thermometers 

Meater Plus: Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

Amazon MEATER Plus: Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

Amazon

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer 

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Kitchen Cooking Food Candy Thermometer
Courtesy of Amazon

Lavatools Javelin Instant Read Digital Thermometer

Amazon Lavatools Javelin PRO Duo Ambidextrous Backlit Professional Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Amazon

Ammzo Digital Meat Thermometer 

Amazon AMMZO Digital Meat Thermometer for Grilling, Instant Read Food Thermometer

Amazon

ThermoPro TP829 Wireless Meat Thermometer 

Amazon ThermoPro TP829 Wireless Meat Thermometer

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price was $130. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day
Ritz Royale pot holder
We Found One of Our Favorite Oven Mitt Sets Buried in Amazon's Overstock Section, and You Don't Want to Miss This Deal
Magnolia Fall Kitchen Picks Tout
I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 12 Best Kitchen Items to Buy from Joanna Gaines’ Fall Collection
Related Articles
Wireless Grill Thermometers - Tested 2023
We Tested the Best Wireless Meat Thermometers for Hands-Off Cooking
Best Meat Thermometers
We Tested the Best Meat Thermometers for Grilling, Smoking, and Roasting
Thermopro Meat Thermometer Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say You Don’t Need an Expensive Meat Thermometer—Grab This One That’s 46% Off Right Now Instead
Roundup: 7-10 Trending Movers and Shakers Finds Under $30 Tout
Hurry: Amazon Shoppers Love These Trending Kitchen Tools So Much, They’re Bound to Sell Out
Y YHY Pasta Bowls Tout
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Is Coming in October—Here's Everything You Need to Know
This Smart Meat Thermometer Is âThe Epitome Of A Dad-Gadgetâ And Itâs On Rare Sale Just In Time For Fatherâs Day, Too Tout
This Smart Meat Thermometer Is a Fail-Proof Father's Day Gift, and It's on Rare Sale
Italian Beef Sandwich
'The Bear’ Inspired Me to Buy This Meat Slicer to Make Italian Beef—and It's 20% Off Right Now
Bonne Maman advent calendar launch
The Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Is Back, and Yes, I'm Grabbing One in August
Weber Lumin Electric Grill In Use Tout
Weber Lumin Electric Grill Review: Is It Better Than Gas or Charcoal?
Hilary Duff in 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie'
These Colorful Glasses Take Me Back to the 2000s Glory of Lizzie McGuire
Freelance: Most Wished for By Cooks tout
These Are the Amazon Kitchen Essentials That Home Cooks Desperately Want for Summer
A person looks over the bill at a restaurant
Please Don't Hover While I'm Figuring Out the Tip
My Mother-in-Law Cooks Dinner Nearly Every Night, and These Are the Kitchen Tools She Loves tout
My Mother-in-Law Cooks Dinner Nearly Every Night, and These Are the Kitchen Tools She Loves
Cuisinart CBP-300 Cast Iron Basting Pot and Brush Tout
This Now-$20 Cast Iron Grilling Tool Is Essential for Backyard Pitmasters, According to Amazon Shoppers
Roundup: Amazon Curation: Sur La Table storefront on Amazon Tout
I'm So Excited Sur La Table Just Launched an Amazon Storefront—Here Are the 9 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Julia Roberts in Eat, Pray, Love
This Pizza Oven Helps Me Recreate Julia Robert’s Pizza in 'Eat, Pray, Love' at Least Once a Week