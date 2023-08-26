This Smart Meat Thermometer Is the Best Grilling Gadget I’ve Ever Used, and It’s Finally on Sale

On breezy summer evenings, I love to pull the grill out from the garage and crack open a hard seltzer. So far this summer, I have grilled spears of zucchini, shishito peppers, pork loin, and of course burgers and hot dogs. I like to think that by now, I have become skilled at navigating the grill, but I still used a beat-up plastic digital thermometer every time (the probe doesn’t even retract!). That is until recently, when I finally upgraded my digital meat thermometer — and transformed the way I grill.

Recently, Thermopro sent me the Twin TempSpike to try, and it's the best meat thermometer I have ever used, thanks to several fancy settings I never knew I needed. There’s never been a better time to grab one for yourself because right now it’s 35% off at Amazon.

ThermoPro Twin TempSpike Meat Thermometer

Amazon

This Thermopro meat thermometer comes with two probes, one with a white cap and the other with a black cap, housed in an orange cartridge (also known as the booster). The booster features a split digital LCD screen to show readings from probes at the same time. Both probes are digitally connected to the booster, which means that there are no wires to tangle — and with a 500-foot range, it barely restricts where you can use it, from the grill in the backyard, to the oven inside the house.

The first time I used it, I was grilling a pork loin, and it performed its job with ease. First, I preset the thermometer to my desired temperature using the Thermopro app on my phone. An estimated cook time popped up onto the booster’s screen, and it set an alarm to alert me with a ping on my phone when the meat finished cooking. Then I inserted just one probe, and walked away. It’s truly a set-it-and-forget-it kitchen tool (unless you like to offer words of encouragement to your steaks while they’re grilling, and hey, no judgment here).

I love this feature because it lets me walk away from the meat for the allotted time without worry or constantly checking up on it so that it doesn’t overcook — or continually opening and closing the grill, which releases much needed heat. With my newfound freedom, I could pop back into the kitchen to help prepare sides or pour drinks.

But summer isn’t the only time this fancy meat thermometer will come in handy. I’m particularly excited to use it during the holiday season, when I typically have several (usually meat-based) dishes cooking at the same time.

With this thermometer, I can cook a tri-tip steak or roast a whole chicken evenly, with both probes measuring the different parts of the meat at the same time. Or I can cook the Christmas ham in the oven while searing steaks a few feet away on the stove, and the ThermoPro Twin TempSpike will still take both readings accurately.

My flimsy plastic digital thermometer served me well for so many years, but it was time for an upgrade. I never imagined myself using a fancy meat thermometer like ThermoPro Twin TempSpike — but I’m so glad I made the switch. And now that it’s on sale, it’s high time you grabbed one for yourself, too.

At the time of publishing, the price was $130.

