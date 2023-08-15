Amazon Shoppers Say You Don’t Need an Expensive Meat Thermometer—Grab This One That’s 46% Off Right Now Instead

Once you start exploring all the different types of meat thermometers out there, you’ll realize that there are so many options, from the simplest analog models to those with Bluetooth technology — and many of them are expensive. But here’s a secret: You don’t need to spend much to find a reliable meat thermometer that will help you cook perfect steaks every time.

Case-in-point: This ThermoPro digital thermometer is on sale for just $27 — and Amazon shoppers say that it’s just as easy to use and accurate as more expensive versions.

ThermoPro TP19 Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

This stainless steel meat thermometer is motion-activated, so that when you open the probe it automatically turns on. It delivers a reading within just one degree of accuracy in as little as two seconds, according to the brand. This is a crucial feature, especially when grilling, because cooking burgers or steaks even a couple seconds too long could result in chewy or tough meat. And if you’ve splurged on expensive cuts, you don’t want to risk overcooking your dinner.

Another incredibly useful feature is that the 2-inch digital screen automatically rotates right side up, so that if you have to insert the thermometer at an awkward angle, you can still easily read the temperature (which is also great news for left-handed people).

That’s not where its practical features end, either: It’s waterproof, so it can be rinsed clean once you’re done using it, and there’s a magnet on the back for easy storage on the side of your refrigerator or grill.

Thanks to the fact that this thermometer consistently delivers a reliable temperature reading, it’s earned more than 10,800 five-star ratings. One shopper called it “fast and accurate,” and offered a word of advice: “Don't waste your money on some of those expensive meat thermometers.”

Another shopper concurred, writing that this thermometer “works just as well” as brands that are twice as expensive.

If you’re on the fence about buying a pricey meat thermometer, just go ahead and skip it. This now-$27 ThermoPro digital thermometer is affordable — and you’ll love how well it works.

At the time of publishing, the price was $27.

