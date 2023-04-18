These Easy-to-Read Thermometers Are Nearly 70% Off Just in Time for Grilling Season

Grilling season is more than just around the corner — it's here. And while you'll need a trusty thermometer on hand all year-round, it's even more essential to have it on hand as you barbecue some of your favorite proteins.

If you don’t have a meat thermometer you love, rest assured. Not only is Amazon filled with options, but there are many on sale, with options nearly 70% off. Shop eight of the best deals, starting as low as $14.

Best Thermometer Deals on Amazon

Thermometers are key for two reasons: They help maintain food safety, and they make sure your food is cooked perfectly. That means you can say goodbye to overcooked steaks, or even undercooked fish filets. This is especially needed if you are cooking in big batches.

For easy checking, a simple digital thermometer with an expandable probe is the best place to start. This option is on sale just shy of 30% off, and not only does it have an easy-to-read display, but it also comes with a temperature cheat sheet right on it. That means you can check for the correct temperatures of whatever type of meat or fish you’re making without having to take out your phone.

To buy: Kuluner TP-01 Digital Thermometer, $16 with coupon at amazon.com



The ThermoPro version is also on sale for as low as $14 right now. It has the same space-saving design where the probe can rest flush to the thermometer, then get pulled out once you need to test the temperature of an ingredient.

It’s another Amazon bestseller, withover 24,400 perfect ratings. “Results are fast enough and the cooking chart is on the back so you don’t have to look it all up. I am very happy with this meat thermometer and use it almost every day,” one person wrote in their review, adding that they love how the thermometer is magnetic, so you can stick it on the fridge, grill, or even an appliance for easy access.

To buy: ThermoPro TP19H Digital Thermometer, $14 (originally $25) at amazon.com



For an option with a slightly different design, ThermoPro’s dual probe model is also on sale with a double discount. It’s one of our favorite picks for having multiple temperature gauging points. This’ll be your ideal pick for parties where you might be grilling different meats or many portions at once. It’s also hands-free, making it a great pick for the smoker — just set it down up to 300 feet away and pop the probes into your protein.

Aside from checking the protein, the thermometer will also gauge the interior temperature of your grill or smoker, which is key when it’s closed but you still want to make sure it’s cooking at the right heat-level.

To buy: ThermoPro TP20 Digital Thermometer with Dual Probe, $52 with coupon (originally $70) at amazon.com



Another model with more bells and whistles is this Bluetooth thermometer. Its now-double discounted design is completely wireless. You just stick the thermometer into your protein, and check the temperature through an app while it cooks.

That means you don’t need to be standing directly at the grill or smoker to track the temperature — a huge plus if you need to or want to multitask or take a rest during cooking. It also takes the temperature of your protein, along with the ambient temperature of your grill.

To buy: ThermoPro TempSpike Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer, $75 with coupon (originally $100) at amazon.com



One shopper says the hands-free design of this thermometer “changed everything," since they no longer need to worry if anything was overheating or overcooking.

Thermometers are an essential part of stress-free grilling, smoking, and cooking. From simple models to get quick temperature gauges, all the way to wireless Bluetooth models, you can rest assured that your food is cooked to perfection this summer, with no guesswork involved. Shop these thermometers, along with the models below on sale at Amazon now.

To buy: ThermoPro TP-16 Large Digital Thermometer with Probe, $19 with coupon (originally $30) at amazon.com



To buy: Rouuo Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $16 (originally $50) at amazon.com

To buy: ThermoPro TP19 Digital Thermometer, $28 with coupon (originally $50) at amazon.com



To buy: OXO Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer, $92 (originally $105) at amazon.com

