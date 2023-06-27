I live in the South, and mosquito season starts woefully early here. They can be brutal, and I've tried everything to get them to leave me alone. I am one of those people that mosquitoes are attracted to, and so is my daughter, who gets enormous welts when bitten. Since I also garden often, I've tried everything to keep the mosquitos away, including stinky chemical sprays, wearable sonic devices, stickers, wristbands, and more. It got to the point where we couldn't even enjoy the beautiful backyard we had worked so hard to create. We tried a bug zapper, which had its limitations. Mosquito spraying services do not work well, and I worry about the effect on pollinators. The only solution that's truly worked for us is Thermacell's mosquito repellers.

I discovered Thermacell’s products a few years ago, and they've since become a staple whenever we are outdoors. Unlike other insect-repellent products, Thermacell doesn't require chemicals, sprays, or lotions, which makes it an excellent alternative for those who prefer a more plug-and-play solution. The active ingredient allethrin, a synthetic version of a naturally occurring mosquito repellent from chrysanthemum flowers, is sold in refillable cartridges.

There are various formats for the Thermacell, but all appliances use butane to heat a replaceable cartridge of scent-free mosquito repellent. The portable devices don't require cords or batteries once charged, so there is no worry about flames. Depending on the device, they recharge with a USB cord, lasting about 6-8 hours, and that's the perfect amount of time for any gathering.

Each device has unique features and benefits, so choosing the one that best suits your needs and preferences is important. Whether you are looking for something you can place outside during your next party or something to take along on your next hike, these options can fit most needs.

Types of Thermacell Repellers

E-Series Rechargeable Repeller

The E-Series is the model I use the most. I create Venn diagram-like zones for protection with multiple units, which does the trick since each device covers 20 x 20 feet. I usually put them at floor level in key corners, which works better than sprays. Each cartridge has enough juice for 12 hours, and you can easily buy replacements (I keep them on subscribe and save). The E-Series is also easy to take to the beach or camping; we use them to keep our picnic spots mosquito-free.

Patio Shield Repeller

The Patio Shield is designed for use on a deck or patio. It uses a rechargeable battery but a different cartridge than the E-Series. This model uses a mat containing synthetic insecticide to create a 15 x 15-foot mosquito-free zone around the device, providing up to 12 hours of mosquito protection per refill. Its range is limited, so this is a better option when it stays still. If you're hosting a backyard party or barbecue, a couple of these will do the trick.



Lantern Repeller

This device is a combination camping lantern and mosquito repeller. It is a good choice for people who want to avoid charging their machine because it takes batteries (note: not included). The lantern uses a butane cartridge and a mat containing synthetic insecticide to create a 15 x 15-foot mosquito-free zone around the lantern. It provides up to 40 hours of mosquito protection per refill and is an excellent option for camping trips or outdoor events since it provides both light and insect protection.



In-ground Radius Control

This discrete Thermacell option comes in a two-pack, which you can mount in landscaping or on your deck. It has two perimeter multi-insect repellers and everything you need to install and refill it often. A two-pack provides about 30 feet of perimeter protection, which is a total of 450 square feet. You can flip these on 15 minutes before needed, and they will be effective once the orange light illuminates. Remember to switch them off when not in use to preserve the fuel.



Portable Repeller

This unit is for outdoors lovers, always hiking, fishing, or camping. The handheld device creates a 15 x 15-foot (225 square feet) mosquito-free zone from wherever it's positioned, providing up to 12 hours of mosquito protection per refill. The repeller can clip to a belt, a backpack, or a boat for fishing or spending time on a lake. It requires no batteries and is powered by a compact 12-hour fuel cartridge, which is included. The repellent mats last up to 4 hours and change color when it's time to swap it out.

Backpacker repeller

This Thermacell is lightweight and compact at just 4 ounces, perfect for backpacking and camping trips. It provides up to 90 hours of mosquito protection per refill and uses a backpacking stove fuel canister, which is sold separately. The heat activates a repellent mat and disperses the allethrin insect repellent.

Tips and Tricks

Thermacell recommends as best practice not to run Thermacell repellents directly next to uncovered food. Studies show the product leaves such a minimal amount of residue that it is practically untraceable on surfaces, but best to err on the side of caution.

Thermacell is safe for humans and pets, so there is no need to worry about that.

You need to charge the units before use, and you can only use batteries if you are camping.

Switch off the unit when not used to get the best life out of your cartridge and battery.

Thermacells are not for use indoors. Always follow the instructions for proper use.

Verdict

Thermacell devices are a good option for people who spend time outdoors, whether camping, hiking, or enjoying their backyard. When deciding whether to buy a Thermacell, it's essential to consider your needs and preferences. If you spend a lot of time outdoors and are bothered by mosquitoes and other flying insects, then a Thermacell can be an effective and convenient solution. It's also a good option for those sensitive to traditional insect-repellent products, as it doesn't require direct contact with the skin.

