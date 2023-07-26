This Bestselling Device Is Our Favorite Way to Keep Our Backyards Mosquito-Free—and It’s on Rare Sale

Summer is the time for backyard barbecues, swimming in pools, and hanging out on the deck or patio with family and friends. It’s also a time for mosquitoes. Several kinds of sprays and lotions or candles are on the market that help keep them away, but most of these include chemicals or have odors. There is a natural and just as effective (if not more so) way to ward off mosquitoes — it’s a Thermacell.

These devices protect a set area that you delegate to be mosquito free. Because you’re in charge, not the bugs. Best of all, right now a bestselling one from the brand is on sale for $35 at Amazon.

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Rechargeable Repeller

Amazon

The Thermacell mosquito repellent repeller is a great alternative instead of having your skin covered in bug spray. This device is pretty small, measuring only 3.5- by 3.5- by 4.25-inches, and can sit conveniently on a table or the ground. It is effective at repelling mosquitoes for up to 20 feet, according to the brand. And, the device has a lithium-ion rechargeable battery which gives you over five hours of protection. There is a USB charging cable included for recharging it as well.

Here’s how this repeller works: There is an unscented liquid repellent cartridge inserted into the repellent refill cap (these cartridges last for up to 12 hours), and with the simple press of the button on the front of the repeller, the heater inside the unit is activated which triggers the repellent to work, keeping mosquitoes away. According to the brand, it takes up to 15 minutes to get the maximum protection for a mosquito-free zone, so plan accordingly.

A bestseller with Amazon shoppers, it is also beloved by our testers, thanks to its ability to effectively create a mosquito-free zone with no scent or mess. One of our testers writes that this is the model they use the most. They place the device at floor level and report that “each cartridge has enough juice for 12 hours,” and keeps their favorite outdoor spots “mosquito-free.” They also found the device easy to bring along when they are headed to the beach or going camping.

If you’re tired of being a magnet for mosquitoes, grab this Thermacell mosquito repellent repeller while it’s on sale for just $35 at Amazon, and get ready to enjoy a bug-free, bite-free evening.

At the time of publishing the price was $35.

