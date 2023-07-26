What to Buy Trending Products & Deals This Bestselling Device Is Our Favorite Way to Keep Our Backyards Mosquito-Free—and It’s on Rare Sale No bug sprays or candles needed. By Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Madison Woiten Summer is the time for backyard barbecues, swimming in pools, and hanging out on the deck or patio with family and friends. It’s also a time for mosquitoes. Several kinds of sprays and lotions or candles are on the market that help keep them away, but most of these include chemicals or have odors. There is a natural and just as effective (if not more so) way to ward off mosquitoes — it’s a Thermacell. These devices protect a set area that you delegate to be mosquito free. Because you’re in charge, not the bugs. Best of all, right now a bestselling one from the brand is on sale for $35 at Amazon. Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Rechargeable Repeller Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $35 The Thermacell mosquito repellent repeller is a great alternative instead of having your skin covered in bug spray. This device is pretty small, measuring only 3.5- by 3.5- by 4.25-inches, and can sit conveniently on a table or the ground. It is effective at repelling mosquitoes for up to 20 feet, according to the brand. And, the device has a lithium-ion rechargeable battery which gives you over five hours of protection. There is a USB charging cable included for recharging it as well. Here’s how this repeller works: There is an unscented liquid repellent cartridge inserted into the repellent refill cap (these cartridges last for up to 12 hours), and with the simple press of the button on the front of the repeller, the heater inside the unit is activated which triggers the repellent to work, keeping mosquitoes away. According to the brand, it takes up to 15 minutes to get the maximum protection for a mosquito-free zone, so plan accordingly. A bestseller with Amazon shoppers, it is also beloved by our testers, thanks to its ability to effectively create a mosquito-free zone with no scent or mess. One of our testers writes that this is the model they use the most. They place the device at floor level and report that “each cartridge has enough juice for 12 hours,” and keeps their favorite outdoor spots “mosquito-free.” They also found the device easy to bring along when they are headed to the beach or going camping. If you’re tired of being a magnet for mosquitoes, grab this Thermacell mosquito repellent repeller while it’s on sale for just $35 at Amazon, and get ready to enjoy a bug-free, bite-free evening. At the time of publishing the price was $35. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Summer Must-Have: These Easy-to-Use Molds Make 'Perfect' Popsicles Every Time I've Traveled with Wine for Years, and This Is My $9 Secret to Keeping It Safe in My Suitcase Bar Keeper’s Friend Is One of the Underrated Heroes of ‘The Bear,’ and It Will Bring All Your Old Pans Back to Life at Home, Too