The Napa Wine Train Is Back With an All-New Dining Experience

The "Tasting on the Rails” experience will pair views, wines, and delicious bites all in one three-hour journey.

By Ashia Aubourg
Published on March 15, 2023
The Napa Valley Wine Train Announces âTasting on the Railsâ
Photo:

Courtesy of the Napa Valley Wine Train

The Napa Valley Wine Train, the beloved Northern California experience, is back with an all-new wine and dine experience. 

For more than 30 years, wine lovers near and far have flocked to the railway to take the luxury passenger journey to the vines. And now, its new "Tasting on the Rails" experience will pair those famed views with regional wines and a seven-course meal to remember. 

Debuting May 3, 2023, "Tasting on the Rails" will launch just in time for the wild mustard season, providing train travelers with views of the breathtaking yellow flower blanketing the hillsides. Beyond the scenery, guests will get to taste seven wines from six Napa Valley vineyards. Travelers on the three-hour journey will even zoom past several of the vineyards the wines come from while en route. 

"We've never done anything like this before that so well compliments and highlights the best food and wine in Napa Valley with commentary that guides each guest through the route as they learn about each unique area while sipping wine from those regions along the way," Nathan Davis, the general manager of the Napa Valley Wine Train, shared in a press release provided to Food & Wine.  

Executive Chef Rodrigo Cuadra's menu will pair nicely with the wines, taking travelers on an epicurean journey. Plates include herb and garlic prawns, beef tenderloin, a soup of the day, a cheese pairing, and plenty of perfectly paired chocolates for dessert. 

The experience, Davis says, includes "incomparable service, food, and wines enjoyed while pointing out the window of our train at the vineyards that grew the grapes that are in the glass."

For those eager to climb aboard Napa Valley Wine Train's newest culinary excursion, tickets start at $395. To secure a reservation, travelers can call (800) 427-4124 or visit winetrain.com.

