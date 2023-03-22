This Is the One Thing You Need to Clean Your Cast Iron Pan

It has over 16,700 perfect ratings.

Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Published on March 22, 2023

The Ringer - The Original Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cleaner
One of the best things about cast iron pans is that the more you use them, the more the seasoning builds up and the better they become. But in order to take care of your pan, it needs to be cleaned. And the problem lies in cleaning the pan without stripping the seasoning. 

While a sponge can be effective, it might not be sturdy enough to remove burnt bits. And steel wool is too tough and will have the seasoning gone almost immediately. For the perfect way to get your pan sparkling without stripping the seasoning, shoppers are turning to this simple $18 tool

The Ringer - The Original Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: The Ringer Cast Iron Cleaner, $18 at amazon.com

The Ringer is, more or less, a piece of chainmail, like the Knights of the Round Table might have worn. But instead of using this to protect against a lance, this piece that’s slightly larger than a sponge will be your new favorite way to protect your skillet. It’s made with a blend of stainless steel that the brand says won’t rust and is built for strength. 

What makes this product unique is that it doesn’t require soap. You just need some warm water and can begin scrubbing. It doesn’t just work on cast iron, either. The brand says it’s great on stainless steel, carbon steel, glassware (I’ll have to try that out), and plateware. And when it gets a little dirty, you can just toss it in the dishwasher to make it sparkling again. 

This tool has collected over 16,700 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its durability, ease of use, and simplicity. One shopper says that it works great on their griddles and skillets and even adds, “It got dropped in a running garbage disposal for a good 3 Mississippi's and I couldn't find any damage or missing links.” They call it “a sturdy product.”

Another person who was trying to decide whether they needed another kitchen tool is glad they made the investment. “This was an excellent purchase and was very effective in cleaning my cast iron pan,” they write. 

This little scrubber will change the way you cook and clean for good. Grab one for just $18 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price was $18.

