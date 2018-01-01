The People's Best New Pastry Chef: West Region

After 25 years of naming America’s Best New Chefs, we’re ready for dessert: F&W editors are searching for the Best New Pastry Chefs in the country and you can help us crown The People’s Best New Pastry Chef!

Regions
West Region Pastry Chefs
West Region Winner
The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Laura Pyles
Photo © Nolan Harris
Winner

Laura Pyles

Restaurant Revel (See menu)

Location Seattle, WA

Culinary School The Culinary Institute of America (St. Helena, CA)

Background Joule, Book Bindery, Bastille, Dahlia Bakery Workshop (Seattle)

Quintessential Dessert Butterscotch custard with smoky banana and coconut sugar cookie

West Region Pastry Chefs
The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Francis Ang
Photo © Michael Harlan Turkell

Francis Ang

Restaurant Fifth Floor (See menu)

Location San Francisco, CA

Culinary School City College of San Francisco

Background Restaurant Gary Danko (San Francisco), Crowne Plaza Foster City (Foster City, CA)

Quintessential Dessert Cantaloupe semifreddo with molasses, tarragon meringue and vanilla salt

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Laura Cronin
Photo courtesy of Laura Cronin

Laura Cronin

Restaurant Perbacco (See menu)

Location San Francisco, CA

Culinary School Johnson & Wales University (Providence, RI)

Background Zero Zero, Thorough Bread and Pastry (San Francisco); Brownie Points Bakery (Summit, NJ)

Quintessential Dessert Pesche ripiene: stuffed peaches filled with amaretti, toasted marcona almonds, honey caramel and verbena gelato

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Baruch Ellsworth
Photo © Brian Canlis

Baruch Ellsworth

Restaurant Canlis (See menu)

Location Seattle, WA

Culinary School California Culinary Academy (San Francisco)

Background Benu, The Dining Room at the Ritz-Carlton, Campton Place Restaurant (San Francisco)

Quintessential Dessert Milk chocolate and banana mille-feuille with caramel and peanut butter

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Jessica Entzel
Photo © Katee Tozer

Jessica Entzel

Restaurant Morimoto Napa (See menu)

Location Napa, CA

Culinary School Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts (Mendota Heights, MN)

Background Gordon Ramsay at The London, Spice Market (New York City); 20.21 (Minneapolis)

Quintessential Dessert Coconut dacquoise with pickled pineapple, mustard seed and pineapple ginger sorbet

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Joshua Graves
Photo © Patina Restaurant Group

Joshua Graves

Restaurant Ray’s and Stark Bar (See menu)

Location Los Angeles, CA

Culinary School California School of Culinary Arts (Pasadena, CA)

Background District, The Mercantile, Casa (Los Angeles)

Quintessential Dessert Pink lady apples with almond streusel, Grafton two-year cheddar cheese and vanilla bourbon ice cream

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Rachel King
Photo © Chantelle Marie

Rachel King

Restaurant Searsucker (See menu)

Location San Diego, CA

Culinary School San Diego Culinary Institute (La Mesa, CA)

Background Nine-Ten, Blueprint Cafe, Bertrand at Mister A’s (San Diego)

Quintessential Dessert Cinnamon sugar doughnuts with malted dark chocolate cream

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Robin Kloess
Photo © Dellea Chew

Robin Kloess

Restaurant Incanto (See menu)

Location San Francisco, CA

Culinary School City College of San Francisco

Background Prospect, Jardinière (San Francisco)

Quintessential Dessert Dark chocolate crema with Meyer lemon, salted shortbread and olive oil sorbetto

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Christina Olufson
Photo © Aaron Cook/AACK Studio

Christina Olufson

Restaurant Lucques (See menu)

Location West Hollywood, CA

Culinary School Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts (Pasadena, CA)

Background A.O.C. Wine Bar and Restaurant, Tavern (Los Angeles)

Quintessential Dessert Grilled fig leaf panna cotta with walnuts, roasted figs, basil and melon sorbet

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Lynette Pflueger
Photo courtesy of Chef Mavro

Lynette Pflueger

Restaurant Chef Mavro (See menu)

Location Honolulu, HI

Culinary School The Art Institute of California—Los Angeles (Santa Monica, CA)

Background Santé (Spokane, WA), Fontainebleau Miami Beach (Miami Beach), La Goulue (Bal Harbour, FL)

Quintessential Dessert Island Madre chocolate crisped with black walnut, truffle white chocolate, tarragon ganache, pear coulis and Molokai black salt

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Stephanie Prida
Photo © Eric Wolfinger

Stephanie Prida

Restaurant Manresa (See menu)

Location Los Gatos, CA

Culinary School California School of Culinary Arts (Los Angeles)

Background L2O, Ria, Blackbird (Chicago)

Quintessential Dessert Gingerbread, pears with hibiscus and smoked pecans

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: David Rodriguez
Photo courtesy of Providence

David Rodriguez

Restaurant Providence (See menu)

Location Los Angeles, CA

Culinary School California School of Culinary Arts (Pasadena, CA)

Background Red Medicine, XIV (Los Angeles)

Quintessential Dessert Sablé Breton with crème fraîche, chestnut jam and vanilla mousse

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Alissa Rozos
Photo © Becca Blevins Photography

Alissa Rozos

Restaurant St. Jack (See menu)

Location Portland, OR

Culinary School Johnson & Wales University (Denver)

Background Clarklewis, Bluehour (Portland, OR); Daniel (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Baked Alaska with caramelized pear ice cream, pear sorbet and toasted meringue with poached quince

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef:
Photo courtesy of MistralKitchen

Jill Severson

Restaurant MistralKitchen (See menu)

Location Seattle, WA

Culinary School The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

Background Jacques Torres Chocolate (New York City), the Fairmont Olympic Hotel (Seattle)

Quintessential Dessert Lemongrass semifreddo with citrus meringue, mint syrup and grapefruit granita

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Matthew Tinder
Photo © Sara Davis

Matthew Tinder

Restaurant Coi, Plum (See menu)

Location Oakland, CA

Culinary School Self-taught

Background Saison, Campton Place Restaurant (San Francisco); The Restaurant at Meadowood (St. Helena, CA)

Quintessential Dessert Whipped coconut, blood orange, rhubarb, olive oil

The People’s Best New Pastry Chef: Megan Vargas
Photo © Alyson Levy Photography

Megan Vargas

Restaurant Andina (See menu)

Location Portland, OR

Culinary School Western Culinary Institute (Portland, OR)

Background Mezzaluna Fine Catering, internship at Higgins (Portland, OR)

Quintessential Dessert Canutos de quinoa y maracuya: crisp quinoa studded cannoli stuffed with passion fruit mousse, mango-lemongrass sorbet and caramel

*NOTE: Many pastry chefs change their menus frequently; “quintessential desserts” may not always be available.

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up