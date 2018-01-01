The People's Best New Pastry Chef: East Region
After 25 years of naming America’s Best New Chefs, we’re ready for dessert: F&W editors are searching for the Best New Pastry Chefs in the country and you can help us crown The People’s Best New Pastry Chef!
Regions
East Region Pastry Chefs
Emma Bengtsson
Location New York City, NY
Culinary School Stockholm Hotel & Restaurant (Stockholm, Sweden)
Background Operakällaren, Prinsen, Edsbacka Krog (Stockholm)
Quintessential Dessert Chocolate and Texture: malt, tea-infused chocolate sherbet and Meyer lemon
Noah Carroll
Restaurant Café Boulud (See menu)
Location New York City, NY
Culinary School The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)
Background Daniel (New York City)
Quintessential Dessert Cider compressed apples with smoked vanilla, pecan financier and brown butter ice cream
Aggie Chin
Location Washington, DC
Culinary School L’Academie de Cuisine (Gaithersburg, MD)
Background Eventide (Arlington, VA), Mendocino Grille and Wine Bar (Washington, DC)
Quintessential Dessert Warm spice cake with cream cheese ice cream, almond tuile and rum raisin sauce
Stephen Collucci
Restaurant Colicchio & Sons (See menu)
Location New York City, NY
Culinary School The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)
Background Craft (Los Angeles), Craft (New York City)
Quintessential Dessert Lemon thyme glazed doughnuts
Melanie Durant
Restaurant Empire State South (See menu)
Location Atlanta, GA
Culinary School The French Culinary Institute (New York City)
Background Cakes & Ale (Decatur, GA); Woodfire Grill, Two Urban Licks (Atlanta); WD~50 (New York City)
Quintessential Dessert Greek yogurt cheesecake with hazelnut caraway milk crumb, rum raisins, poached pineapple and rye bread ice cream
Monica Glass
Location Boston, MA
Culinary School Self-taught
Background FISH, 10 Arts Bistro & Lounge (Philadelphia); Le Bernardin, Gotham Bar & Grill (New York City)
Quintessential Dessert Miso dark chocolate crémeux with banana ice cream and cashew butter
Andrea Litvin
Restaurant The Spence (See menu)
Location Atlanta, GA
Culinary School Coursework at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts (Atlanta)
Background ABC Kitchen (New York City); Livingston Restaurant and Bar, Home, Flip Burger Boutique (Atlanta)
Quintessential Dessert Malted barley panna cotta with popped sorghum
Laurie Jon Moran
Restaurant Le Bernardin (See menu)
Location New York City, NY
Culinary School Northampton College (Northampton, England)
Background Per Se, Picholine, Daniel (New York City)
Quintessential Dessert Earl Grey mousseline with orange puree and blood orange sorbet
Tracy Obolsky
Location New York City, NY
Culinary School The French Culinary Institute (New York City)
Background The General Greene (Brooklyn, NY), Cookshop (New York City)
Quintessential Dessert Warm parsnip-pear cake with rice pudding gelato
Lauren Resler
Restaurant Empellón Cocina, Empellón Taqueria (See menu)
Location New York City, NY
Culinary School California School of Culinary Arts (Pasadena, CA)
Background Babbo, Bouchon Bakery (New York City)
Quintessential Dessert Passion fruit tart with mezcal, mint and toasted meringue
Eric Wolitzky
Restaurant Cakes & Ale (See menu)
Location Decatur, GA
Culinary School The French Culinary Institute (New York City)
Background Baked (Brooklyn, NY), Hearth (New York City)
Quintessential Dessert Bourbon pineapple upside-down cake with salted caramel sauce and gingerbread ice cream
*NOTE: Many pastry chefs change their menus frequently; “quintessential desserts” may not always be available.