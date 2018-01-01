The People's Best New Pastry Chef: East Region

After 25 years of naming America’s Best New Chefs, we’re ready for dessert: F&W editors are searching for the Best New Pastry Chefs in the country and you can help us crown The People’s Best New Pastry Chef!

East Region Pastry Chefs
East Region Winner
The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Brian Mercury
Photo courtesy of Harvest
Winner

Brian Mercury

Restaurant Harvest (See menu)

Location Cambridge, MA

Culinary School The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

Background The Charles Hotel (Cambridge, MA)

Quintessential Dessert Taza chocolate crémeux with house-made sea salt, salted caramel and vanilla mascarpone

East Region Pastry Chefs
The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Emma Bengtsson
Photo © Jonathan Hooklo

Emma Bengtsson

Restaurant Aquavit (See menu)

Location New York City, NY

Culinary School Stockholm Hotel & Restaurant (Stockholm, Sweden)

Background Operakällaren, Prinsen, Edsbacka Krog (Stockholm)

Quintessential Dessert Chocolate and Texture: malt, tea-infused chocolate sherbet and Meyer lemon

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Noah Carroll
Photo © Lauren Young

Noah Carroll

Restaurant Café Boulud (See menu)

Location New York City, NY

Culinary School The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

Background Daniel (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Cider compressed apples with smoked vanilla, pecan financier and brown butter ice cream

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Aggie Chin
Photo © Elizabeth Parker

Aggie Chin

Restaurant Palena (See menu)

Location Washington, DC

Culinary School L’Academie de Cuisine (Gaithersburg, MD)

Background Eventide (Arlington, VA), Mendocino Grille and Wine Bar (Washington, DC)

Quintessential Dessert Warm spice cake with cream cheese ice cream, almond tuile and rum raisin sauce

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Stephen Collucci
Photo © Brent Herrig

Stephen Collucci

Restaurant Colicchio & Sons (See menu)

Location New York City, NY

Culinary School The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

Background Craft (Los Angeles), Craft (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Lemon thyme glazed doughnuts

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Melanie Durant
Photo © Andrew Thomas Lee

Melanie Durant

Restaurant Empire State South (See menu)

Location Atlanta, GA

Culinary School The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

Background Cakes & Ale (Decatur, GA); Woodfire Grill, Two Urban Licks (Atlanta); WD~50 (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Greek yogurt cheesecake with hazelnut caraway milk crumb, rum raisins, poached pineapple and rye bread ice cream

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Caitlin Dysart
Photo © Under a Bushel Photography

Caitlin Dysart

Restaurant 2941 (See menu)

Location Falls Church, VA

Culinary School The French Pastry School (Chicago)

Background Sucré (New Orleans), Bakin’ & Eggs (Chicago)

Quintessential Dessert Chocolate napoleon with huckleberry compote, Manjari panna cotta and coffee gelato

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Monica Glass
Photo © Gabello Studios

Monica Glass

Restaurant Clio (See menu)

Location Boston, MA

Culinary School Self-taught

Background FISH, 10 Arts Bistro & Lounge (Philadelphia); Le Bernardin, Gotham Bar & Grill (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Miso dark chocolate crémeux with banana ice cream and cashew butter

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Andrea Litvin
Photo © Mac + Cheese Photography

Andrea Litvin

Restaurant The Spence (See menu)

Location Atlanta, GA

Culinary School Coursework at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts (Atlanta)

Background ABC Kitchen (New York City); Livingston Restaurant and Bar, Home, Flip Burger Boutique (Atlanta)

Quintessential Dessert Malted barley panna cotta with popped sorghum

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Laurie Jon Moran
Photo © Liz Errico

Laurie Jon Moran

Restaurant Le Bernardin (See menu)

Location New York City, NY

Culinary School Northampton College (Northampton, England)

Background Per Se, Picholine, Daniel (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Earl Grey mousseline with orange puree and blood orange sorbet

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Tracy Obolsky
Photo © Kim Max

Tracy Obolsky

Restaurant Esca (See menu)

Location New York City, NY

Culinary School The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

Background The General Greene (Brooklyn, NY), Cookshop (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Warm parsnip-pear cake with rice pudding gelato

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Katy Peetz
Photo © Joe Talman

Katy Peetz

Restaurant Blanca

Location Brooklyn, NY

Culinary School The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

Background Roberta’s (Brooklyn, NY), Martin Pescador Lodge (Patagonia, Chile), Blue Hill (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Beach rose gelato with strawberry and chickpea crumble

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Lauren Resler
Photo © Daniel Krieger Photography

Lauren Resler

Restaurant Empellón Cocina, Empellón Taqueria (See menu)

Location New York City, NY

Culinary School California School of Culinary Arts (Pasadena, CA)

Background Babbo, Bouchon Bakery (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Passion fruit tart with mezcal, mint and toasted meringue

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Caryn Stabinsky
Photo © Michael Weschler

Caryn Stabinsky

Restaurant Elm (See menu)

Location New Canaan, CT

Culinary School Institute of Culinary Education (New York City)

Background Monkey Bar, WD~50, Oceana (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Carrot cake with walnut brittle and caramel ice cream

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Bob Truitt
Photo © Evan Sung

Bob Truitt

Restaurant Ai Fiori (See menu)

Location New York City, NY

Culinary School Self-taught

Background Corton (New York City), El Bulli (Roses, Spain)

Quintessential Dessert Dark chocolate tartaletta with coffee crema and macadamia gelato

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Ryan Westover
Photo courtesy of Poste Brasserie

Ryan Westover

Restaurant Poste (See menu)

Location Washington, DC

Culinary School Stratford University (Falls Church, VA)

Background Rogue 24 (Washington, DC), Jackson 20 (Alexandria, VA)

Quintessential Dessert Carrot cake with pistachio and coconut cream cheese and purple carrot sherbet

The People's Best New Pastry Chef: Eric Wolitzky
Photo © Helena Piexoto

Eric Wolitzky

Restaurant Cakes & Ale (See menu)

Location Decatur, GA

Culinary School The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

Background Baked (Brooklyn, NY), Hearth (New York City)

Quintessential Dessert Bourbon pineapple upside-down cake with salted caramel sauce and gingerbread ice cream

*NOTE: Many pastry chefs change their menus frequently; “quintessential desserts” may not always be available.

