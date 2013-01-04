The People's Best New Pastry Chef

The People's Best New Pastry Chef 2013 Winner

Jodi Elliott

Foreign & Domestic • Austin, TX

The People’s Best New Chef 2013 Winner: Jodi Elliott
Photo © Aimee Wenske
The People’s Best New Chef 2013 Winner

Restaurant Foreign & Domestic (See menu)

Location Austin, TX

Culinary School The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

Background Parea Bistro, Peacock Alley, Bouley, Gramercy Tavern, Per Se (New York City); The Savoy (London)

Favorite Dessert “A brownie sundae. I serve them with milk chocolate ice cream, cherry caramel and french fries on top for that salty-sweet balance.”

On Regional Tastes “In New York City, people want a show: Desserts have to be plated, pristine, precise. But in Austin, I like to layer my desserts in bowls or jars, so people have to dig down to get a bit of everything, for an element of surprise.”

Secret Ingredient “My secret ingredient is vinegar—red wine, white wine even balsamic. It gives sauces, ice creams, caramels and stewed fruit a depth of flavor. A little splash wakes everything up.”


The People's Best New Pastry Chef 2013 Regional Winners
Voting starts on 4/1/13 and ends 4/8/13 at www.foodandwine.com/the-peoples-pastry. One vote per IP address per region. As determined by American Express Publishing Corporation in its sole discretion, votes from any automated means or intended to disrupt the voting process will be void and may subject vote(s) recipient to disqualification. Chefs with the highest eligible votes per region will become regional winners (3 total). The People's Best New Pastry Chef title will bedetermined based on highest number of eligible votes received during the voting period irrespective of region. All votes subject to verification.

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up