The People's Best New Pastry Chef

Photo © Aimee Wenske

Restaurant Foreign & Domestic (See menu)

Location Austin, TX

Culinary School The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

Background Parea Bistro, Peacock Alley, Bouley, Gramercy Tavern, Per Se (New York City); The Savoy (London)

Favorite Dessert “A brownie sundae. I serve them with milk chocolate ice cream, cherry caramel and french fries on top for that salty-sweet balance.”

On Regional Tastes “In New York City, people want a show: Desserts have to be plated, pristine, precise. But in Austin, I like to layer my desserts in bowls or jars, so people have to dig down to get a bit of everything, for an element of surprise.”

Secret Ingredient “My secret ingredient is vinegar—red wine, white wine even balsamic. It gives sauces, ice creams, caramels and stewed fruit a depth of flavor. A little splash wakes everything up.”