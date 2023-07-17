The Team Behind One of the World's Best Bars Is Opening a Chain of Irish Pubs

The Dead Rabbit isn’t so much a bar as it is an institution. Over the past decade the multi-story drinks emporium has wholly reshaped nightlife in New York’s notoriously nine-to-five Financial District. Just two years after opening in 2013, it had already collected a Spirited Award—the industry equivalent of an Oscar—for its innovative cocktail menu. A year later it was named the number one bar on the planet by World’s 50 Best. And for its tenth anniversary, its eyes are set on something bigger: expansion.

As first reported in the spring of 2022, Dead Rabbit co-founder Jack McGarry is planning to replicate his Irish-inspired concept in several cities, beginning with Austin, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana. “We’ll be expanding into those two cities, as well as an undisclosed location, in the next 12-18 months,” he told Food & Wine via email.

But before the ribbon is cut on those satellite outposts, New Yorkers will be able to enjoy McGarry and Co.’s famed tipples at a sister concept called The Irish Exit. It’s set to open this fall inside Moynihan Train Hall, adjacent to Penn Station, in midtown Manhattan. A truncated menu in the 200-seat venue will bring boilermakers, Irish Coffees and an enviable assortment of whiskies to commuters and connoisseurs daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

And just like Dead Rabbit before it, The Irish Exit will serve as a template for an eventual chain of bars brandishing the same name. “We already have another undisclosed location for next year,” McGarry confirmed. “And in the next few years we’ll be bringing The Irish Exit to airports, train stations, and concession-focused environments.” In other words, you might soon be enjoying the same cocktails that made Dead Rabbit so renowned at a sporting event near you.

“As with all of our brands and concepts, The Irish Exit is rooted in an invitation to experience modern Ireland in genuine, fun, and irreverent ways,” McGarry shared in a provided statement. “Transit hubs lend themselves to simple and accessible venues, and there’s an opportunity and demand for a compelling new concept that does this in a thoughtful way through Irish hospitality.”

As for the standalone venues in the works, McGarry promises to only pursue environments with character, evoking the historic architectural narrative of the surrounding city. “We don’t want boring buildings,” he added.

So, what other towns might soon expect to receive a Dead Rabbit of their own? Well, McGarry isn’t tipping his hand other than to reveal the criteria for candidacy: “It has to be a dynamic, hospitality-focused city,” he said. “We’re initially choosing cities that have a reverence for Irish culture and Irish pubs and all markets have to be able to hit our three primary customer constituencies of workers, tourists, and locals. (Hey Boston, are your ears ringing?)

But aside form speculation, let’s stick with what’s certain: Dead Rabbit is spreading swiftly, and a trail of immaculate Irish Coffee is following in its wake.

