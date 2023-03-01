After Almost a Decade KFC Is Bringing Back the Double Down

In late April 2014, Pharrell Williams’ inescapable song “Happy” was wrapping up its seventh straight week at No. 1, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” was the top film in the country, and KFC announced that it was bringing its cult-fave Double Down sandwich back for a few weeks. Fast-forward nine years, and Pharrell Williams is now working in high fashion with Louis Vuitton, roughly 179 additional Marvel Comics-related movies have been released…and KFC has announced that it’s bringing back its cult-fave Double Down sandwich.

That’s right, after almost nine years, the Double Down — that cheesy, bacon-topped, mayo-slathered sandwich that replaced its bun with two Extra Crispy filets — is making its triumphant return. The Double Down will be available starting on Monday, March 6, but this time, it’s only sticking around for a month.

The Double Down will be available on its own, or as a combo that comes with an order of Secret Recipe Fries and a Medium drink. You can order the sandwich in participating KFC restaurants, through the KFC app, or on KFC.com.

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., said in a statement. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

Why is KFC doing this? Because when the Double Down originally debuted in 2010, it basically broke the internet. According to KFC, its restaurants sold more than 10 million Double Downs in the first month after its launch, which averages out to over 330,000 sandwiches sold every day.

If you're not sure whether you're ready for the Double Down, KFC is also introducing a new premium Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich, which takes all of the ingredients of a Double Down — the Extra Crispy chicken filet, cheese, two pieces of hickory smoked bacon, mayo, and pickles — and puts it right on a brioche bun. The new sandwich will also be available for a limited time, starting Monday, March 6. ("We realize leaving the buns behind isn't for everyone," Chavez added.)

If you can't wait until next Monday to get a Double Down, you can sign up for KFC's Double Down Drop. On Sunday, March 5, KFC is giving 2,014 lucky winners the chance to get their Double-Ds one day early. Registration will open at 9:00 EST on March 2, and, according to the company, once 2,014 sign up for the sandwich on the Double Down Drop website, the pre-order window will close.

And don't worry. You don't have to bring back your 2014 haircut to order one of these bad boys. You don't have to remember what happened in that "Captain America" movie, either.

