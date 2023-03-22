The Crooked House, Britain's 'Wonkiest Pub,' Is Looking for a New Owner

If you are in the market for a new pub and don't mind serving pints out of a slanted building, you must check out Marston's latest listing.

The Crooked House, located in the small town of Dudley, England, just went up for sale, and anyone can put in an offer for the pub, infamous both for its wonky appearance and for serving tourists and locals alike for two hundred years.

Christie & Co is a part of the team managing the sale of The Crooked House in partnership with Marston's, which runs about 1,500 pubs across the UK. The funky property will start bidding at about "£675,000," explains the Stoke Sentinel.

The building's untraditional architecture is a result of its lengthy history. The pub was built in 1765 as a farmhouse. Over time, the industrial revolution impacted the community, which saw a significant rise in mining in the area. All the drilling and excavation caused The Crooked House to gradually cave in, according to Discover Britain. Though Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries eventually stepped in to reinforce the structure, nothing could be done about its slanted posture.

The new owners were okay with this, especially after realizing they could capitalize on its whimsical factor. Stepping into the alehouse feels like an optical illusion. Sitting at the bar, eager tourists can watch as a marble rolls down the pub's floor.

While the building is full of eccentric fun, the upkeep will be challenging. It requires more than regular maintenance, but longtime patron of The Crooked House Jim Knowlson says it's worth it.

"This is a chance to own what has been called Britain's wonkiest pub and Britain's drunkest pub. Surely there's some appeal there? It's a piece of history," Knowlson told The Times.

Another factor to consider is the impact of inflation on pubs across the UK. BBC reported, "According to Altus, 400 pubs in England and Wales closed last year, and some 200 shut in the first half of 2022 as inflation started to eat into their profits."

Still, Noel Moffitt, Senior Director of Corporate Pubs and Restaurants at Christie & Co, believes the risk is worth it. Especially if you're an ale enthusiast interested in the upkeep of a historical landmark. As he tells the BBC, "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges, and despite interest in the sector, there is a lack of properties on the market."

