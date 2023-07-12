You Can Now Have a Drink With Your Favorite Frenemy in the Pub From 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Grab your favorite frenemy and make your way to Ireland, because you can now grab a pint at the pub featured in Martin McDonagh's critically acclaimed film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Hang on, wasn't that place fake? Well, yes. There is no island called Inisherin, nor was there ever an actual pub. Rather, the J.J. Devine Public House — which plays a major role in the Oscar-nominated film that sees one-time friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson) turn into disastrous enemies — was purpose-built for production in Cloughmore, on Achill Island. Many fans of the film were disheartened to learn there was no such place they too could tell someone they hate, "I just don't like you no more." So Luke Mee, from Mee's Bar in Kilkerrin, did something about it. He found all the pieces from the original set and rebuilt the entire thing.

"A few months had gone by since the filming finished, and I heard the set had been taken down and was in a yard in Achill, but in very good condition," Mee shared with The Irish Post. "I waited for a period of time to see if anyone else showed any interest before taking it to Kilkerrin."

Additionally, Mee told The Irish Post that the project only came together thanks to his real-life friends and family who meticulously helped track down each piece, right down to the windows, and put it together again in secret, so as not to spoil the fun of its unveiling.

“It would not have been possible without the help of family, good friends, and neighbors who have given up their time and energy to come and help with this very important project.”

He also added that he hopes the pub inspires people to come visit their friends and enjoy a good beer. But, importantly, warned potential visitors, “We have a ban on cutting fingers off and throwing them.”

