I Shop for Kitchen Items for a Living, and I Think I've Found Everything I Need to Dine Al Fresco This Spring

This is my dream collection.

By
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

Terrain

As a food writer I'm always on the hunt for kitchen products and collections that spark some excitement around my meals. And, spring is often one of the best times for it — I'm consistently inspired by the season's colors and vibrancy. 

When I saw Terrain's spring inspiration collection, I wanted to grab just about everything I saw. It's filled with pieces that don't just celebrate the colors and theme of the season, but there’s also nearly every piece you'll need to dine outside. The brand has long been known for their rustic, earthy pieces, and this collection is no exception. 

Shop some of my favorite pieces below from the collection, from glassware and tableware, to lighting, and some picks from its current Outdoor Living Sale Event.  

Best Spring Outdoor Dining Table and Chair Picks

A good set of tables and chairs is the first place to start if you’re planning to overhaul your outdoor set up. And, Terrain has options that exude spring, plus they're all discounted

Tile Top Bistro Table

Terrain

To buy: Tile Top Bistro Table, $216 (originally $288) at shopterrain.com

The bistro table and chairs are the perfect choice if you only plan to dine by yourself, with a partner or friend, or if you’re tight on space. Each piece has the quintessential cafe-vibe so many of us strive for, especially when we plan to eat outside. The table has a unique white base and mosaic tile on top for added dimension, and the delicate iron chairs match perfectly. 

Jardin Teak Round Dining Table

Terrain

To buy: Jardin Teak Round Dining Table, $1,274 (originally $1,698) at shopterrain.com

Another larger option that was meant to be placed among your local flora is the Jardin collection. It features a round dining table with a rattan base, and a teak-wood top. The chairs have a unique, rounded shape with a woven, Fresh-inspired design to pair together perfectly for an elegant way to dine outdoors 

Best Spring Tableware and Serveware Picks

When it comes to featuring spring and, eventually summers, bright, colorful blooms, tableware is key. Terrain’s collection is teeming with options from glasses, to coasters, napkins, and more. Just by grabbing one or two pieces from this collection alone, you’ll be able to achieve the pop you’re after. 

Colorful Medallion Drinking Glass

Terrain

To buy: Terrain Colorful Medallion Drinking Glass, $18 at shopterrain.com

These colorful medallion drinking glasses come in sunny hues like peach, yellow, and pink, and they’re the perfect way to add a small amount of color to your table. For more on-the-nose spring glassware, this floral mug might be your best bet. 

Each mug is just $14. Plus, if you’re only into small amounts of color, the white base of the mug will be your speed. They each have a different floral pattern and rim color to add a bit of flare. It’s the perfect way to enjoy morning coffee outside, or even an afternoon tea or snack with friends.  

Floral Mug

Terrain

To buy: Terrain Floral Mug, $14 at shopterrain.com

Another way to honor spring is through the emergence of wildlife, like these glass mugs. They’re each affixed with their own glass friend — whether it’s a snail, a little frog, or a delicate bird. Despite their seemingly intricate looks, they’re still dishwasher-safe and durable for everyday use. 

Fauna Friend Glass Mug

Terrain

To buy: Terrain Fauna Friend Glass Mug, $40 at shopterrain.com

Vases and other table decor pieces are another easy way to invite a new season. This four-piece vase set is just $40 at Terrain, and it takes the guesswork out of buying and pairing pieces together. Pop them right in the center of your tablescape with any of Terrains dinnerware pieces for the ideal outdoor dinner party set up. You’ll get a slim green vase, a tall amber vase, a stout blue vase, and a shorter peach vase. 

Colorful Bud Vases

Terrain

To buy: Terrain 4-Piece Colorful Bud Vase Set, $48 at shopterrain.com

It’s best not to forget napkins, and these striped ones come with shades of cream, burnt orange, purple, and a little hint of blue. They’re made with 100% linen for a soft, rustic appearance and feel — the ideal accompaniment for outdoor eating. 

Papaya Stripe Linen Napkin

Terrain

To buy: Terrain Papaya Stripe Linen Napkin, $24 at shopterrain.com

Best Spring Outdoor Lighting Picks

When it comes to dining outside at night, lighting is an essential element that tends to get overlooked. But, it’s actually pretty easy to add it into your dining set up in the soft, warm way you need to achieve the right vibe. 

Stargazer Waterproof LED Light Strand Party Pack

Terrain

To buy: Terrain Stargazer Waterproof LED Light Strand Party Pack, $30 at shopterrain.com

These LED light strands come in a pack of six for just $30. They’re great for adding a bit of light on your table itself, or you could weave them around certain decor areas outside. For hanging lights, you’ll likely want to go in the commercial light strand direction, like these sleek black ones

Lanterns are another way to add lighting, especially if you want it towards the ground. Place classic or LED candles inside to elevate your dining area. These brass ones come in various sizes depending on where you want to place them, starting at just $22. 

Hexagon Brass Lantern

Terrain

To buy: Terrain Hexagon Brass Lantern, from $22 at shopterrain.com

You’ll also need some citronella for keeping bugs away, which conveniently doubles as another way to add a hit of ambiance. These new ones come in colorful options, plus they can hang if you prefer to surround your area with a few of them. They’d also look great resting on your table. 

Hanging Colorful Glass Citronella Candle

Terrain

To buy: Terrain Hanging Colorful Glass Citronella Candle, from $26 at shopterrain.com

And while we are in the swing of spring, some nights are still a little chilly, which means a fire pit is still welcome. This option has a floral motif wrapped all the way around it, allowing light to peek through in the most springy-way possible.  

Floral Weathering Steel Fire Pit

Terrain

To buy: Terrain Floral Weathering Steel Fire Pit, $224 (originally $298) at shopterrain.com

