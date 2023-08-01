​​We've Tested 100+ Coffee Makers, and One of Our Spurge-Level Favorites Is Over $100 Off Right Now

If you're anything like us, coffee is a serious ritual. That's why we tested over 100 coffee makers to find the very best, so you can craft the perfect cup at home every morning. And while some of these machines can be expensive, there’s good news.

Our favorite splurge-worthy model from Technivorm is currently $100 off at Nordstrom. We really don't find it on sale often, so it's not a deal you don’t want to overlook.

Technivorm Moccamaster 79112 KBT Coffee Brewer

Nordstrom

What makes this coffee machine stand out is its ability to craft coffee with the precision of pour over — properly soaking the grounds with the right amount of water and at the right temperature — with the hands-free ease of machine-made coffee. This yields a flavorful cup of coffee, so it’s the perfect machine to highlight any high quality beans you may invest in, but adds a layer of much-needed convenience.

It comes with a base that holds a water tank up at the top, which is marked with measurements to get the right amount for each brew. From the base is an extended overhang that holds the coffee grounds, and just below it is the coffee machine’s carafe.

Its spout releases just the right amount of water over the grounds almost like a showerhead, without any manual work. The water doesn’t come out all at once, instead, it drips slowly to saturate the grounds in stages in order to extract as much flavor from the beans as possible.

The machine also uses a copper heating element to keep water at the right temperature (between 195° and 205°F) as it’s brewing, and once brewed, it will hold the coffee’s heat up to an hour after it's done. It only takes 6 minutes for a full 40-ounce pot to brew. And it’s customizable. You can use the toggle on the side of the brew basket to choose between half pot, full pot, or a full drip-stop for just one small cup. The insulated carafe also comes with a lid, so you can bring it to the breakfast table.

We love all of these design elements, and the coffee it brews, which is why we ranked this as our most splurge-worthy choice. But it’s not just our testers who love it. So does Hannah Freedman, the associate director for commerce growth and content strategy. “It's incredibly easy to use, doesn't take up too much space in our Brooklyn apartment, and it gives the coffee a smooth, pour over-like quality,” she says, adding that her “husband frequently says it's one of the best things we own," and that she loves how it stays hot even after an hour or so of sitting.

It’s the ideal machine if you take your coffee routine seriously. Invest in the best morning cup while our favorite Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Brewer is nearly 30% off at Nordstrom right now.

At the time of publishing, the price was $255.

