Top 5 Kombuchas to Buy Now

It's alive! Kombucha fans love the good-for-your-gut health benefits of this suddenly omnipresent and probiotic-rich fermented tea. We tasted dozens to select the five that top our list.
1. BluePrint
The cult-favorite cold-pressed juice company is now making kombucha that’s less sweet and more fizzy than others we’ve tasted. We especially love Miss Tang, a puckery lemon-lime blend with ginger for even more digestion support. $4 for 14 oz.; blueprint.com.
2. Health-Ade
A great gateway option, this spritzy, not-too-funky version is made in supersmall batches and comes in unexpected flavors, like Blood Orange–Carrot–Ginger. $5 for 16 oz.; health-ade.com.
3. Brew Dr. Kombucha
Our favorite flavor is an earthy blend of white tea, Northwest Chinook hops and vitamin C–rich oranges. $3.50 for 14 oz.; brewdrkombucha.com.
4. GT’s
We reach for this brand’s Multi-Green for a sweet-tart superfood boost and guaranteed stomach settler. From $3 for 16 oz.; synergydrinks.com.
5. Pure Luck
It’s hard to decide between the slightly smoky, tea-rich Mr. Oolong and the spicy Bangkok Detox—so we’ll take both. $4 for 4 oz.; mypureluck.com.