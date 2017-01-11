Top 5 Kombuchas to Buy Now

1. BluePrint

The cult-favorite cold-pressed juice company is now making kombucha that’s less sweet and more fizzy than others we’ve tasted. We especially love Miss Tang, a puckery lemon-lime blend with ginger for even more digestion support. $4 for 14 oz.; blueprint.com.

2. Health-Ade

A great gateway option, this spritzy, not-too-funky version is made in supersmall batches and comes in unexpected flavors, like Blood Orange–Carrot–Ginger. $5 for 16 oz.; health-ade.com.

3. Brew Dr. Kombucha

Our favorite flavor is an earthy blend of white tea, Northwest Chinook hops and vitamin C–rich oranges. $3.50 for 14 oz.; brewdrkombucha.com.

We reach for this brand’s Multi-Green for a sweet-tart superfood boost and guaranteed stomach settler. From $3 for 16 oz.; synergydrinks.com.

5. Pure Luck

It’s hard to decide between the slightly smoky, tea-rich Mr. Oolong and the spicy Bangkok Detox—so we’ll take both. $4 for 4 oz.; mypureluck.com.