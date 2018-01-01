Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea. The preparation, serving and drinking of matcha is ceremonial in China and Japan, but the drink itself has grown in popularity all over the world. Traditionally, the green tea powder is mixed with hot water with a bamboo whisk, and served without milk or sugar, even though it’s quite bitter. For unusual flavor and striking color, we love to add matcha powder to desserts like panna cotta and mochi ice cream sandwiches. It’s also great in cocktails blended with lemon juice, mint and cucumbers, or shaken with Japanese whisky and club soda. Find these recips and more in F&W’s guide to matcha tea.