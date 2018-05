A cold pitcher of iced tea is the perfect remedy for a hot day—and there are tons of ways to flavor it. This hibiscus-tangerine iced tea mixes sweet tangerine juice with tart hibiscus tea to make for a refreshing and beautiful drink option. And this Pimm's iced tea—a combination of Pimm's, orange pekoe tea, agave syrup and lemon juice—would fit right in at any summer cocktail party. Find creative ideas like these and more in Food & Wine's guide.