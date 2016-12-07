Easy Herbal Tea Recipes

Herbal tea is perfect for when you want the benefits of a hot cup of tea but can’t handle the caffeine that comes along with it. Peppermint tea is known to soothe an upset stomach and combat bloating (and ginger is said to have similar effects). Chamomile tea is great before bed when you want to doze off quickly. Try adding lemons to your summer iced tea, or using fruit juice as a natural sweetener. Here, our best herbal tea recipes.