Easy Herbal Tea Recipes

Herbal tea is perfect for when you want the benefits of a hot cup of tea but can’t handle the caffeine that comes along with it. Peppermint tea is known to soothe an upset stomach and combat bloating (and ginger is said to have similar effects). Chamomile tea is great before bed when you want to doze off quickly. Try adding lemons to your summer iced tea, or using fruit juice as a natural sweetener. Here, our best herbal tea recipes. 

Cardamom Rosewater Iced Tea

This will definitely up your iced tea game. Toasted cardamom and rosewater add warm, exotic notes to this creamy, honey-sweetened iced summer drink.

Tangy Hibiscus-Lime Iced Tea

F&W's Melissa Rubel Jacobson created this refreshing, sweet-tart iced tea.

Minty Lemon Iced Tea

This refreshing drink is perfect any time of year. 

Black Cherry Iced Tea

This fruity tea is the perfect way to cool off. 

Sophie Dahl's Iced Tea

Sophie Dahl loves to make iced tea--especially using Earl Grey flavored with lavender.

Hibiscus-Tangerine Iced Tea

To cut back on sugar, F&W's Kay Chun mixes sweet tangerine juice with tart hibiscus tea. The result is a very refreshing, fruity drink.

Lemon-Rosemary Sun Tea

Willi Galloway steeps lemon and rosemary for this tea. "Herbs are great for balcony gardens," she says.

