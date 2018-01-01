Herbal teas are perfect for when you want a warming cup of tea, but don't want the caffeine that typically comes with it. These teas are often used for their medicinal qualities, some of which have been supported through scientific studies. Peppermint tea is known to soothe an upset stomach and combat bloating, and ginger tea is said to have similar effects; chamomile tea is great before bed if you want to doze off quickly. Food & Wine has a number of herbal-tea recipes to choose from and provides their latest health benefits.