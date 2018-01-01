For thousands of years, green tea has been a ceremonial part of life in China, where it originated. Production has since spread to many countries in Asia, and the tea itself is actually a very versatile ingredient. You can use it to create a fragrant broth for soba noodles and chicken or to add subtle flavor to a Chinese-inspired veal dish. Mix chilled green tea with gin and fresh mint for an unusual cocktail, or add to pomegranate juice or club soda for a refreshing, alcohol-free drink. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to green tea.