In Hindi, "chai" literally translates to "tea"—so don't order a "chai tea" in India unless you want a "tea tea"; just say chai. In the US, chai has become known as the spiced tea that contains satisfying notes of cinnamon and cardamom, but in India that's how all tea is prepared. Though chai can vary slightly from region to region, or based on personal preference, the basic ingredients are always the same: tea, milk, spices and sweetener. It's easy to make your own cup at home by following the recipe in Food & Wine's guide.