Do you only drink English breakfast tea in the morning? While this blend of black tea has long been marketed as a morning drink, it has plenty of other uses. Try this "tea thyme" cocktail made from tea-infused vodka, honey, thyme sprigs and fresh lemon juice. Or turn your tea into a flavorful basting liquid for roasted pork loin. Food & Wine has dozens of ways to take your favorite tea and use it all day long.