7 Holiday Gift Ideas for the Tea Lover

It must be 4 o’clock somewhere. Our pretty (and delicious) selections  will make afternoon your favorite part of the day.

Christine Quinlan
November 10, 2016

1. Caffeine-free Cederberg Chai has a spicy-sweet, almost tropical flavor and fun packaging. $19; paperandtea.com.  

2. Perfect with  a cuppa, buttery shortbread from Café Warshafsky blends Earl Grey and vanilla. $20; cafewarshafsky .com. 

3. We’re addicted to these sweet and  nutty Provençal calissons.  From $8; danaconfections.com.  

4. Florida Orange Blossom honey from  Bee Raw is like a citrus grove in  a jar. $15 for 10.5 oz.; beeraw.com.  

5. Inventive gin-spiked Posh Tea Biscuits  are topped with  a grapefruit  glaze and pink peppercorns.  $10; skullandcake bones.com. 

6. The tangy, fruity Wild Berry tea from Løv  is perfect hot or iced. $17 for  3.5 oz.; us.lov- organic.com. 

7. This Barrel-Aged Lapsang Souchong tea is  like a warming Scotch, minus  the booze. $40; smithtea.com.

Get recipes for afternoon tea here

