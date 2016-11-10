7 Holiday Gift Ideas for the Tea Lover

1. Caffeine-free Cederberg Chai has a spicy-sweet, almost tropical flavor and fun packaging. $19; paperandtea.com.

2. Perfect with a cuppa, buttery shortbread from Café Warshafsky blends Earl Grey and vanilla. $20; cafewarshafsky .com.

3. We’re addicted to these sweet and nutty Provençal calissons. From $8; danaconfections.com.

4. Florida Orange Blossom honey from Bee Raw is like a citrus grove in a jar. $15 for 10.5 oz.; beeraw.com.

5. Inventive gin-spiked Posh Tea Biscuits are topped with a grapefruit glaze and pink peppercorns. $10; skullandcake bones.com.

6. The tangy, fruity Wild Berry tea from Løv is perfect hot or iced. $17 for 3.5 oz.; us.lov- organic.com.

7. This Barrel-Aged Lapsang Souchong tea is like a warming Scotch, minus the booze. $40; smithtea.com.

Get recipes for afternoon tea here.