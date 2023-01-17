A Taylor Swift-Themed Breakup Bar Is Opening Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Ooh, look what you made me do!

By Stacey Leasca
Updated on January 17, 2023
Taylor Swift; bar counter
Photo:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images; Gareth Brown / Getty Images

Valentine’s Day is coming. And if you’re broken-hearted or otherwise disengaged with the greeting card holiday, then this Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up experience is for you. 

The events company Bucket Listers is putting on Bad Blood: a Taylor themed Break-Up Bar, an homage to Swift’s 2014 song “Bad Blood." The pop-up will run between January 27 to February 26, ensuring that everyone has a place to hang out during what it calls the “Anti Valentine’s Day Season.” 

“Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you,” the pop-up's website reads. At the pop-up, guests can “get bejeweled for photo opportunities and ready to engage in some champagne problems,” or “get a glimpse into your future with our tarot card readers on-site.” Visitors can even spin “the Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails for your drink of choice.” 

The pop-up, located at Electric Garden: 324 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL, makes one thing very, very clear: No, Taylor Swift will not be there. In fact, it has a very lengthy legal message at the bottom of the event page to prove it. Though there’s no Taylor, the $20 entrance fee does include a welcome drink, so there’s that. 

If you happen to be in a happy relationship, then, well good for you. You can still enjoy this experience, but maybe just don’t rub it in people's faces. Or, instead, you can hit up one of Bucket Lister’s other pop-up experiences around the country, like the wildly popular “Golden Girls” pop-up restaurant in New York City, or its sister establishments in Chicago and Los Angeles. There’s also the Blockbuster pop-up bar experience in Los Angeles, or the “Beauty and the Beast” bar experience in Boston as well. This way, you can let the singletons … shake it off … in peace. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Blockbuster Speakeasy
This 'Blockbuster Speakeasy' Reimagines the '90s Video Store Experience as a Bar
THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN
The 'Golden Girls' Pop-Up Restaurant is Coming to New York City
Food & Wine's Best and Worst Food Trends of All Time
A Few Times F&W Accurately Predicted the Future of Food and a Whole Bunch of Times We Got It Hilariously Wrong
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux
An Official 'Golden Girls' Cafe Is Coming to Los Angeles This Summer
Open-Air Holiday Market at Sun Valley Resort
The Best Holiday Market in Every State
Los Naturales
This Natural Wine Pop-Up Is All Flavor, No Pretension
Espresso Martini
These Are the 11 Drinks Trends That Dominated 2022
Shaker & Spoon
I Tried Shaker & Spoon's Cocktail Kit for a Month: Here's Why It'll Be My Go-To Gift This Holiday Season
Sonoma vineyard
48 Hours in Sonoma: Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay
10-best-bar-carts-of-2022-tout
The 10 Best Bar Carts of 2023
Katz's Delicatessen
America's Best Jewish Delis
Punk Rock Borscht
The Best Bowl of Borscht I Ever Had
9 Best Bar Cabinets of 2022
The 9 Best Bar Cabinets of 2023
Manifesto
Where to Drink in Kansas City, One of America's Most Exciting Cocktail Destinations
Six horsemen jousting at Medieval Times
Medieval Times Is a Perfect Night Out and Yes, I Have Dined There as an Adult