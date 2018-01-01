Tasting and Travel Guide

Top Champagne Bars

Festive and versatile, impressive Champagne selections are now everywhere from a tree house in France to Chicago’s O'Hare airport.

Sparkling wine pairings

Ultimate Wine Road Trip

Best New Places to Drink Wine

  • Everson Royce

    At this Pasadena wine shop and bar, customers can buy bottles of boutique wines, microbrews and artisan spirits to take home, or have a glass of one of eight California wines on tap.

    Everson Royce

  • Mateo Bar de Tapas

    Like many Iberian-obsessed sommeliers, Michael Maller is trying to convert diners to the joys of sherry. At this new tapas restaurant, he’s doing his part by offering five different sherry flights on the all-Spanish wine list.

    Mateo Bar de Tapas

  • St. Vincent

    Italian wine guru David Lynch created wine programs for Babbo in New York City and Cotogna in San Francisco. Now, he’s finally running his own (non-Italian) wine-focused restaurant.

    St. Vincent

  • The Infinite Monkey Theorem

    At Ben Parsons’s enormous new urban winery, wine comes in cans, kegs and bottles.

    The Infinite Monkey Theorem

  • 4.0 Cellars

    Three fantastic Texas wineries—Lost Oak Winery, Brennan Vineyards and McPherson Cellars—have opened this modern collective tasting room on five acres in the middle of Hill Country.

    4.0 Cellars


Napa’s Most Beautiful Tasting Rooms
Here, Napa’s most spectacular tasting rooms, from a subterranean space built with 19th century bricks to a gorgeous winery 2,000 feet above the valley floor.

Bargain Bordeaux Travel
Bordeaux has an affordable side, says F&W’s Ray Isle, who explores its most intriguing wineries, restaurants and hotels.

Italian Value Wines
F&W’s Ray Isle competes with Italian-wine pro Joe Bastianich to see who can pick the best bottles for $15 or less. The arbiter: Joe’s mother, star chef Lidia Bastianich.

Joe Bastianich: Piedmont Wines Play Video
Joe Bastianich Piedmont Wines
Jamey Whetstone: Wine by Itself Play Video
Jamey Whetstone Wine by Itself
Ray Isle: Central Coast Wines Play Video
Ray Isle Central Coast Wines
Michael Chiarello: Wine with Dessert Play Video
Michael Chiarello Wine with Dessert
Jamey Whetstone: 3 Pairing Rules Play Video
Jamey Whetstone 3 Pairing Rules
Ray Isle: Wine and Dirt Play Video
Ray Isle Wine and Dirt
Michael Chiarello: Great Pairings Play Video
Michael Chiarello Great Pairings
Jamey Whetstone: Versatile Wines Play Video
Jamey Whetstone Versatile Wines

