Taste Test: The Best Prepared and Store-Bought Food
Imported Salts
Is your favorite on our list?
Send us an e-mail about which imported salt you like best.
taste-test winners
We tasted nearly two dozen imported salts with distinct differences. Here are our favorites.
Halen Môn Smoked Sea Salt
Smoked over oak chips, this Welsh salt gives off spicy heat ($12 for 100 gm; zingermans.com).
Maldon Salt
Harvested in Maldon, England, this salt enhances food without too much salinity ($6.25 for 8.5 oz; salttraders.com).
Artisan Salt Co.’s Bolivian Rose
This clean-tasting salt is mined near the Andes Mountains ($10 for 9.5 oz; seasalt.com).
Victoria Taylor’s Trapani Sea Salt
Stone wheels grind this delicate Sicilian salt ($9 for 10 oz; vgourmet.com).
