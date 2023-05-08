Target’s New Summer Tableware Section Is Filled with 150+ Glasses, Plates, and More—and Prices Start at 50 Cents

Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to dine and host outside. With that comes the need for the perfect summer tableware. Not only should these pieces boast some color, but they also have to be functional.

Luckily, Target thought ahead and released some aptly designed plates with shades of orange, blue, yellow, and seasonal patterns, all available to shop online right now. You'll find bowls, glasses, trays and more ready to grace your outdoor tables just in time for barbecues. Shop 16 of the best items below, starting at just $0.50.

Target Summer Tableware Deals

Summer oozes ice-cold drinks and shared foods on platters, and Target's collection has these bases covered. This metal beverage tub is just $15, and it’s 4.3-gallons large, making it ideal to set out for parties or for a long day outside.

It has a nautical cream base with blue stripes all around and two sturdy handles for easy maneuvering. Pop beer, seltzers, kombuchas, and more inside.

To buy: Threshold Metal Beverage Tub, $15 at target.com

When it comes to serving, this tray will add a beachy pop to any tablescape thanks to its natural woven design. Use it to serve snacks, drinks, or tuck away utensils and napkins inside. It’s easy to transport too, since it also has two easy-to-grab handles.

To buy: Threshold 14-Inch Natural Woven Serving Tray, $15 at target.com

If you’re looking for something a bit more sturdy or flat to pop hors d'oeuvres on, grab this bamboo and melamine platter. It’s 10- by 16-inches, so it’s perfect for putting a few bites on for smaller gatherings, and it features a fun lemon printed design.

You can grab plenty of other trays in the collection too, like this peach one that’s a little bigger or this blue one, which is also slightly larger. For $8 or $10, you can grab multiple or mix and match to get your perfect design.

To buy: Threshold 10-by-16-Inch Bamboo and Melamine Lemon Printed Serving Platter, $8 at target.com

The collection is also filled with serving bowls, plates, and more, like this fun snack bowl. It’s shaped and colored just like the fruit it was designed after, making it an easy way to add a bit of color onto your table.

You can grab it in a peach, lemon, or pear shape. It’s the perfect size for throwing in crisps, trail mix, nuts, and more.

To buy: Threshold 25-Ounce Bamboo and Melamine Figural Snack Bowl, $3 at target.com

There are also standard dinnerware options to choose from, like these $3 plates. Made from bamboo and melamine, they’re lightweight so you don’t have to worry about them outside. They’re also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. They come in a bright, rich yellow, a bold blue, and a softer peach shade with a speckled design to match other pieces in the collection.

To buy: Threshold 10.5-Inch Bamboo and Melamine Dinner Plate, $3 at target.com

And, glassware for outside is another key piece to pick up. These tall textured tumblers are perfect for housing big glasses of tea, water, and more (maybe from this beverage dispenser). They’re made with plastic, so they’re easy to handle outside. Score a few for just $3 a piece.

To buy: Threshold 18-Ounce Plastic Tall Textured Tumbler, $3 at target.com

From serveware options, to dinnerware, glassware, napkins, tablecloths and more — Target has everything you need for any outdoor dining in your future. Keep scrolling to see even more pieces, or shop all of the retailer’s summer tableware pieces online.

To buy: Threshold 13.5-Ounce Plastic Tumbler, $3 at target.com

To buy: Threshold Bamboo and Melamine Peach Dinner Bowl, $3 at target.com

To buy: Threshold 2-Piece Bamboo and Melamine Mini Bowl Set, $3 at target.com

To buy: Threshold 16-Piece Paper Fruit Printed Napkin Set, $3 at target.com

To buy: Threshold Melamine 5-Section Serving Platter, $18 at target.com

To buy: Threshold 2-Gallon Plastic Lancashire Beverage Dispenser, $16 at target.com

To buy: Made By Design 19.5-by-13.5-Inch Plastic Serving Platter, $15 at target.com

To buy: Room Essentials 18-Ounce Plastic Short Tumbler, $0.50 at target.com

To buy: Threshold 14-by-10-Inch Bamboo and Melamine Serving Platter, $10 at target.com

To buy: Threshold Cotton Fruit Print Tablecloth, $15 at target.com

