Target Has Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Camp Kitchen for Summer, with Prices Starting at $6

Coolers, rotisserie forks, cast-iron pans, and so much more.

Hannah Selinger
Hannah Selinger is a James Beard Award-nominated lifestyle writer based in Boxford, Massachusetts. 
Published on July 29, 2023

It’s camping season: Time to pack your bags, car, and coolers and head for the woods. But before trekking into the woods, why not stock up on some campsite essentials? Whether you prefer to take the long, circuitous route to your outdoors home or the short drive in, Target has essentials that will amp up your outdoor dining experience. 

From extra-long rotisserie forks for hot dogs and marshmallow roasting to cooler backpacks that make getting all your delicious camping snacks to the nearest or farthest campsite of your dreams, we’ve found the must-haves of a great camping summer. So grab your gear, your favorite friends, and your love for the great outdoors. The best news? Prices start at just $6. 

9 Camping Must-Haves at Target to Upgrade Your Outdoors Adventures:

Hike Crew Dual Propane Burner Gas Grill Camping Stove 

Target Hike Crew Dual Propane Burner Gas Grill Camping Stove

Target

You won’t have to battle the unpredictable heat of an actual campfire with this dual burner gas grill, which folds up into a conveniently compact case for hauling in and out. Hook it up to a propane cylinder and take your outdoor cooing to new heights: The adjustable knobs allow for maximum control when it comes to searing and sauteing on the stovetop. Windguards on the sides protect against adverse conditions, and the grill comes with a gas regulator and hose. At the end of the day, all you need is the gas itself and you’re ready to start cooking. 

Igloo Playmate Half-Gallon Jug

Target Igloo Playmate 1/2 gal Jug

Target

Available in two colorways — mint and watermelon — this throwback half-gallon jug can hold everything from water to pre-batched cocktails. The BPA-free interior keeps drinks cold for hours according to the brand, and a built-in straw, protected by a keep-clean cover, makes it easy to drink directly from the jug. A screw-top lid makes it equally easy to clean and refill the interior. Plus, with a capacity this large, chances are you won’t run out of your favorite beverages. 

Mind Reader Pour-Over Ceramic Dripper Coffee Maker

Target Mind Reader Pour-Over Ceramic Dripper Coffee Maker

Target

Made from heat-resistant ceramic, this coffee maker takes that all-essential morning beverage on the road. Designed to hold a number two coffee filter, this dripper fits snugly over a traditional coffee mug, allowing you to brew and drink all in one streamlined step. Control the strength of the brew by widening or narrowing the mouth of the filter itself. Requiring no more than a paper filter, coffee grinds, and hot water, this space-saving essential is perfect for those looking to keep gadgets to a minimum at their campsite. 

Fifty/Fifty 12-Ounce Stainless Steel Mug

Target FIFTY/FIFTY 12oz Stainless Steel with PP Lid Mug Black

Target

Every camping coffee lover needs a great mug, of course. The Fifty/Fifty stainless steel version features double-wall vacuum-insulated technology, meaning coffee stays hot until you’re done with it. This mug also doubles as a handy cold beverage cup for hot days at the campsite, keeping the cold beverages, well, cold. With a 12-ounce capacity and a splash-proof, pressure-fit lid, this is the ideal vessel for the always-thirsty outdoors-lover. 

Yukon Glory Kettle Grill Basket Set

Target Yukon Glory Kettle Grill Basket Set

Target

Campfire barbecue gets a refresh with this three-piece kettle grill basket set. It includes a clip-on handle and two stainless steel perforated kettle grilling baskets, great for cooking multiple kinds of food simultaneously. From different kinds of protein, to long-cooking potatoes or quick-on-the-flame shrimp, this is altogether the perfect tool for the job. Remove the baskets easily with the handle for a no-fuss camp grilling experience. 

Coleman Rotisserie Forks, Set of 2

Target Coleman Rotisserie Forks

Target

At almost a yard long when extended, these rotisserie forks make it possible to cook food over an open fire without burning your hands or arms. Marshmallows, hot dogs, and sausage links benefit from the good, old fashioned char of actual fire. When you’re done, collapse the forks for easy storage. A set of two is, amazingly, only $6, an actual steal at Target right now. 

Coleman Xpand 21-Quart Soft Cooler Backpack

Target Coleman Xpand 21qt Soft Cooler Backpack

Target

With a capacity for 30 cans (and endless packages of cold food, it seems), this soft backpack — which can keep food and drinks cold for up to 34 hours — is a necessity for your next trip to the woods. An anti-microbial and leak-proof liner guards against odors, mildew, and mold, and padded handles and adjustable shoulder straps make it a comfortable carry, even when it’s loaded with delicious snacks and drinks. Side mesh pockets can also accommodate extras, like water bottles you may need more immediate access to. 

Camp Chef National Parks Cast Iron Set

Target Camp Chef National Parks Cast Iron Set

Target

If your camping trip doesn’t require much hiking in or hiking out, consider this cast iron set celebrating the 100th anniversary of the National Parks. This commemorative and limited-edition package includes a 6-quart Dutch oven, a 12-inch cast-iron skillet  and an interchangeable lid. Made from preseasoned cast-iron and featuring dual pour spouts to facilitate serving, these are pieces that will last a lifetime regardless of where you use them. 

Ust TekFire Pro Fuel-Free Lighter

Target UST TekFire Pro Fuel-Free Lighter

Target

Invest in this windproof, flameless, electronic lighter, which requires no fuel and which can easily be recharged with a USB cord (my advice: charge it in your car en route to your camping destination). The included lanyard will ensure that you won’t misplace it, and you’ll find that this lighter is among the handiest tools to own for “just in case” moments. You’ll never be without s’mores again. 

