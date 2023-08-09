Target Just Turned Its Parking Lots Into Drive-Up Starbucks

When Target rolled out its popular Drive Up same-day order pickup service, its customers reportedly asked for one more option: to be able to have their orders from Target’s in-store Starbucks delivered to their cars as well. Target made a note of that and in early 2022 it started testing Drive Up with Starbucks in select markets.

The Minneapolis-based retailer must have been pleased with how that pilot program went, because it has just announced that Drive Up with Starbucks is rolling the feature out to all of its U.S. locations. By October, customers at the 1,700-plus Target locations with in-store Starbucks cafes will all be able to order their favorite food and drinks for delivery straight to their vehicles. In a statement, Starbucks said that it was the first retailer to offer this particular service “at this scale.”

“Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they’re short on time,” Mark Schindele, Target’s chief stores officer, said in a statement. “We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run. This one-of-a-kind service — available only at Target — is the latest example of how we’re innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests.”

There are just a few steps to ordering (and receiving) your go-to Starbucks items using the new service. Target customers will place a Drive Up order for whatever other essentials they need, and then wait for a notification in the Target app that those items are ready for pickup. The Target app will then prompt the customer to place a food or beverage order from the in-store Starbucks cafe. After selecting from the menu, they’ll tap “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the Starbucks add-ons. When the customer gets to Target and parks in the designated Drive Up spot, they’ll tap “I’m here” in the app. That signals a Target team member that it’s time to collect that customer’s Drive Up purchases — and their freshly made Starbucks order — and deliver them to the customer’s car.

According to Target, the three top-selling items at its in-store cafes may be surprising: The best-seller is Starbucks’ Iced Brown Sugar OatMilk Shaken Espresso, followed by the Birthday Cake Pop, and Iced Caramel Macchiato. But the important thing is that now you can double-up on your Target essentials — and sometimes there’s nothing more essential than coffee to go.