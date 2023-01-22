Though it might feel a little early, tons of our favorite stores are already focusing on spring’s well-known essentials. Target is no exception, since the brand has already launched its Spring Ideas storefront that’s filled with trends and inspiration. This hub houses just about anything you’d possibly need, but it has one nifty section dedicated to the most important springtide tradition of all — cleaning and organizing your kitchen.

And, in typical Target fashion, the section is teaming with thousands of choices. But, we’ve taken the time to comb through the top-rated options for when you’re ready to overhaul your cooking space. The biggest bonus? Everything in our list is $25 or less, with picks from brands like OXO, Rubbermaid, mDesign, Tupperware, Pyrex, Hearth & Hand, Brightroom, and more.

You can give your entire space an upgrade with refrigerator bins and caddies, as well as food storage containers, reusable pouches, sink organizers, spice racks, and more. Just keep scrolling to check out our favorites below, with prices starting at only $4.

Refrigerator Organizers



We all know to organize our pantry every so often, and sometimes we get the random urge to tidy up a drawer — but what about the refrigerator itself? Having a clean, well-thought-out space can not only keep your ingredients fresher longer, but also help prevent unnecessary food waste (which’ll save you money, too).

You can start by taking everything out in sections and giving the fridge a good clean, then use containers to help divide areas up. These InterDesign containers are just $22, and they’re a great versatile option to grab since they come in a two pack and have walls to keep items secure as you move them around or grab items on the day to day. Store drinks, pickled vegetables, sauces, and really anything else that works for you. They’ll help keep things tidy, in their own sections, and easy to see since they’re clear.

For a piece that’s made for condiments you reach for often, like ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce, don’t underestimate a turntable for the fridge. This $15 option is clear and has high walls so that when you turn it, large or heavier containers won’t topple over. It also comes with sections to further organize what you pop in there, too.

Food Storage Containers and Bags

There are few organizational workhorses that perform like food storage containers. They help clear clutter in your pantries, fridge, freezer, and even your countertops and work lunch boxes. Some pieces are designed specifically for your pantry or your fridge and freezer, while others multitask for both.

If you’re looking to tidy up your pantry, shoppers love the OXO Pop container line. This 1.7 quart container is just one option to grab, though you can shop tons of OXO containers from Target’s spring organization section. Reviewers love the different sizes the containers come in, and the tall nearly 2-quart option can hold a variety of things from snacks, to sugar, grains, and more. All the pop containers have airtight lids with sleek corners and sides for easy maneuvering too.

For containers that keep your food fresh, whether in the fridge, freezer, lunchbox, or pantry, you’ll want to grab sets like these Pyrex glass containers for less than $25. They’re sturdy and can go in the freezer, microwave, and the fridge in a jiffy, plus they have secure seals from the tabs on the side, which means you can store liquids like dressing and soup in there.

If you’re more into lightweight plastic, the Rubbermaid Brilliance containers are another safe bet, since they also have a leakproof lock, can go from fridge to freezer to the microwave, and come in tons of different shapes, sizes, and sets.

Countertop and Sink Organizers

Let’s face it, we’re all a little guilty of letting our countertop go awry. We have limited space to place appliances, utensils, and everyday necessities like fruit, seasonings, and oil. That’s why countertop organizers can give your kitchen a breath of fresh air, and the same goes for your sink too.

Instead of leaving packages on the counter, snap up this classic glass jar for just $7 to keep the snacks you and your family eat daily or sugar for your coffee. And, for the everyday spices you like to use, this $20 two-tier rack is cute enough to leave out on the counter any day of the week. It’ll hold spice jars perfectly, as well as tea packets or even coffee ingredients too.

And don’t forget about a little sink caddy. This Hearth & Hand version is sleek but big enough to hold any scrubbing brushes and tools, as well as provide a safe place to dock sponges, soap, lotion, and more.

Drawer and Pantry Organizers

There’s a reason everyone’s got a junk drawer. It’s an easy way to hide a mess or tuck away things in a rush. And your pantry is no exception either, especially after long days of cooking or hosting. We pop things back wherever we can find a place for them, slowly wiping away the organization work we did last winter or spring.

That’s where organizers can help, though. Similar to your fridge, they hold a space for specific pantry items, which makes it harder to mess up your cleaning overhaul to begin with. The most common item to snap up is a spice organizer, and for a good reason. It helps you see what spices you have, since they can often get lost in the shuffle in deep cabinets. The Brightroom 3-tier expandable rack is one to snap up if you’re limited on space, or if you know your collection might grow. Start small for the time being, then you can work your way up as you add more to the pantry.

One overlooked organizer is a drawer bin — these $4 to $8 acrylic ones help compartmentalize your drawers exactly how you want them to be. This is key in kitchens where you’ve got a few drawers that house a lot of different things. They come in multiple sizes too. Store larger tools, like pizza cutters and can openers in a large container, then keep the small one for reusable straws, spatulas, or even cheese knives.

There are so many ways to tidy up your cooking space, and thanks to this massive Target inspiration section, the world (or kitchen) is your oyster.