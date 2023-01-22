Lifestyle Kitchen Target’s New Spring Inspiration Collection Has Nearly 2,000 Kitchen Organization Tools—Starting at $4 Shop 30 top-rated options that are $25 and under. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 22, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target Though it might feel a little early, tons of our favorite stores are already focusing on spring’s well-known essentials. Target is no exception, since the brand has already launched its Spring Ideas storefront that’s filled with trends and inspiration. This hub houses just about anything you’d possibly need, but it has one nifty section dedicated to the most important springtide tradition of all — cleaning and organizing your kitchen. And, in typical Target fashion, the section is teaming with thousands of choices. But, we’ve taken the time to comb through the top-rated options for when you’re ready to overhaul your cooking space. The biggest bonus? Everything in our list is $25 or less, with picks from brands like OXO, Rubbermaid, mDesign, Tupperware, Pyrex, Hearth & Hand, Brightroom, and more. RELATED: 10 Editor-Approved Kitchen Organizers You’ll Actually Appreciate — Starting at $9 You can give your entire space an upgrade with refrigerator bins and caddies, as well as food storage containers, reusable pouches, sink organizers, spice racks, and more. Just keep scrolling to check out our favorites below, with prices starting at only $4. Target Refrigerator Organizers Brightroom 2-Piece Small Produce Fridge Bin Set, $12 InterDesign 2-Piece Storage Bins Set, $22 YouCopia Roll Out Fridge Caddy, $15 Brightroom Lazy Susan Turntable, $15 mDesign Kitchen Food Storage Bin with Handles and Lid, $17 InterDesign Linus Binz Plastic Fridge Organizer, $12 We all know to organize our pantry every so often, and sometimes we get the random urge to tidy up a drawer — but what about the refrigerator itself? Having a clean, well-thought-out space can not only keep your ingredients fresher longer, but also help prevent unnecessary food waste (which’ll save you money, too). You can start by taking everything out in sections and giving the fridge a good clean, then use containers to help divide areas up. These InterDesign containers are just $22, and they’re a great versatile option to grab since they come in a two pack and have walls to keep items secure as you move them around or grab items on the day to day. Store drinks, pickled vegetables, sauces, and really anything else that works for you. They’ll help keep things tidy, in their own sections, and easy to see since they’re clear. For a piece that’s made for condiments you reach for often, like ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce, don’t underestimate a turntable for the fridge. This $15 option is clear and has high walls so that when you turn it, large or heavier containers won’t topple over. It also comes with sections to further organize what you pop in there, too. Target Food Storage Containers and Bags OXO 1.6-Quart All Purpose Dispenser, $18 OXO POP 1.7-Quart Tall Airtight Food Storage Container, $16 Rubbermaid Brilliance 4.5-Quart Keeper Container, $25 Stasher 2-Piece Silicone Food Storage Bowls Set, $25 Rubbermaid 34-Piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set, $25 Rubbermaid Lareg Freshworks Container, $12 Ziploc Medium Endurables Pouch, $14 Tupperware Freezer Container, $8 Pyrex 10-Piece Freshlock Glass Food Storage Set, $23 There are few organizational workhorses that perform like food storage containers. They help clear clutter in your pantries, fridge, freezer, and even your countertops and work lunch boxes. Some pieces are designed specifically for your pantry or your fridge and freezer, while others multitask for both. If you’re looking to tidy up your pantry, shoppers love the OXO Pop container line. This 1.7 quart container is just one option to grab, though you can shop tons of OXO containers from Target’s spring organization section. Reviewers love the different sizes the containers come in, and the tall nearly 2-quart option can hold a variety of things from snacks, to sugar, grains, and more. All the pop containers have airtight lids with sleek corners and sides for easy maneuvering too. For containers that keep your food fresh, whether in the fridge, freezer, lunchbox, or pantry, you’ll want to grab sets like these Pyrex glass containers for less than $25. They’re sturdy and can go in the freezer, microwave, and the fridge in a jiffy, plus they have secure seals from the tabs on the side, which means you can store liquids like dressing and soup in there. If you’re more into lightweight plastic, the Rubbermaid Brilliance containers are another safe bet, since they also have a leakproof lock, can go from fridge to freezer to the microwave, and come in tons of different shapes, sizes, and sets. Target Countertop and Sink Organizers Threshold 64-Ounce Glass Storage Jar and Lid, $7 mDesign Metal Wire Kitchen Sink Sponge Holder, $9 Threshold Stainless Steel Utensil Storage Container, $10 Threshold Iron Wire 2-Tier Spice Rack, $15 Threshold Medium Glass Storage Canister with Wood Lid, $11 Threshold Iron Wire Utensil Holder, $10 Hearth & Hand Stoneware Kitchen Sink Caddy, $15 Let’s face it, we’re all a little guilty of letting our countertop go awry. We have limited space to place appliances, utensils, and everyday necessities like fruit, seasonings, and oil. That’s why countertop organizers can give your kitchen a breath of fresh air, and the same goes for your sink too. Instead of leaving packages on the counter, snap up this classic glass jar for just $7 to keep the snacks you and your family eat daily or sugar for your coffee. And, for the everyday spices you like to use, this $20 two-tier rack is cute enough to leave out on the counter any day of the week. It’ll hold spice jars perfectly, as well as tea packets or even coffee ingredients too. And don’t forget about a little sink caddy. This Hearth & Hand version is sleek but big enough to hold any scrubbing brushes and tools, as well as provide a safe place to dock sponges, soap, lotion, and more. Target Drawer and Pantry Organizers Brightroom Counter Organizer, $8 Brightroom 3-Tier Expandable Spice Rack, $12 Hearth & Hand Large Wire Storage Basket, $20 Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Knife Organizer, $12 Brightroom 2-Tiered Slide Out Organizer, $20 Brightroom Punched Metal Over-the-Door Organizer, $16 Brightroom Acrylic Drawer Bin, $4 Brightroom 5-Compartment Drawer Organizer, $8 There’s a reason everyone’s got a junk drawer. It’s an easy way to hide a mess or tuck away things in a rush. And your pantry is no exception either, especially after long days of cooking or hosting. We pop things back wherever we can find a place for them, slowly wiping away the organization work we did last winter or spring. That’s where organizers can help, though. Similar to your fridge, they hold a space for specific pantry items, which makes it harder to mess up your cleaning overhaul to begin with. The most common item to snap up is a spice organizer, and for a good reason. It helps you see what spices you have, since they can often get lost in the shuffle in deep cabinets. The Brightroom 3-tier expandable rack is one to snap up if you’re limited on space, or if you know your collection might grow. Start small for the time being, then you can work your way up as you add more to the pantry. One overlooked organizer is a drawer bin — these $4 to $8 acrylic ones help compartmentalize your drawers exactly how you want them to be. This is key in kitchens where you’ve got a few drawers that house a lot of different things. They come in multiple sizes too. Store larger tools, like pizza cutters and can openers in a large container, then keep the small one for reusable straws, spatulas, or even cheese knives. There are so many ways to tidy up your cooking space, and thanks to this massive Target inspiration section, the world (or kitchen) is your oyster. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: This Staub Cocotte Is a 'True Kitchen Workhorse' from Braising to Deep-Frying, and It's on Sale for $373 Off T-Pain’s Line of Wing Spices Sold Out in Just 8 Days, and Now’s Your Second Chance to Get the Set Our Favorite Robot Vacuum for Cleaning Kitchen Messes Is $150 Off Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit