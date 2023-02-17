Lifestyle Kitchen Target’s Presidents Day Sale Has Over 9,500 Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 20 Worth Getting Prices start at just $9. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington Presidents Day is the last big shopping event before spring, which means it's the perfect time to score organizational deals for you and your kitchen. That means that whether you’re looking to reduce clutter by finding a piece of cookware you love, or finally replacing your old storage containers, now is the time to do it. Thankfully, Target is having a huge Presidents Day sale with over 9,500 deals spanning its kitchen collection. Grab a gadget or a new appliance for the full year ahead. Or get a headstart on that pantry organization project you’ve been saving since the holiday season. Either way, the deals start at just $9, so there’s likely something for everyone. Here’s what we’re shopping for. Target Best Kitchen Appliance Deals Whether you’re looking for a new blender or a new air fryer, Target has tons of deals over the long weekend to get you the appliance you’re looking for. One of the best deals we’ve spotted is $40 off one of our favorite air fryers from Ninja. It has two baskets that can cook at two different speeds, so you can prepare chicken tenders in one, french fries in the other, and they’ll come out picture perfect every time. Ninja Professional Plus Blender, $130 (originally $150) Instant Vortex 10-Quart Air Fryer, $120 (originally $150) Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Air Fryer, $160 (originally $200) KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $280 (originally $450) Anova Nano Sous Vide Starter Bundle, $140 (originally $200) Target Best Cookware Deals Presidents Day is a great time to load up on cookware for the full year ahead, and Target has plenty of deals on brands like Zwilling, Staub, and Calphalon. While you can grab a Zwilling nonstick frying pan for $15 off, Target has a rare deal on a Staub cast iron skillet. In fact, right now you can save up to $160 on one of these coveted pieces. Better hurry! Zwilling 8-Inch Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan, $60 (originally $75) Staub 11-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, from $180 (originally $343) Ninja Foodi Neverstick 10.25-Inch Stainless Steel Nonstick Frying Pan, $44 (originally $62) Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Kitchen Cookware Set, $219 (originally $252) Berghoff 10.5-Inch Stainless Steel Skillet, $60 (originally $100) Target Best Kitchen Storage Deals Spring is almost here and Presidents Day marks one of the last times to gear up for a season filled with organization to-dos. Whether you’re looking for a way to streamline your pantry or make doing the dishes a little more enjoyable, Target has great deals on food storage and kitchen gear to make your kitchen run smoothly. Joyful by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set, $60 (originally $100) Bambusi Expandable Kitchen Drawer Organizer, $27 (originally $30) Home Basics Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer, $41 (originally $85) Home Basics 3-Piece Dish Drainer, $29 (originally $60) Zulay Kitchen Reusable Silicone Lids, Set of 14, $22 (originally $25) Target Best Kitchen Gadget Deals I for one, can never have too many gadgets, and when they’re on sale, I’m always splurging. From cheese graters to fancy rolling pins, Target has great deals on brands like Zulay and Joseph and Joseph worth checking out, before they’re gone for good. Zulay Manual Rotary Grater, $29 (originally $40) Zulay Kitchen Meat Chopper, $9 (originally $16) Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin, $17 (originally $25) ThermoPro Instant Read Long Probe, $11 (originally $15) Insten Digital Food Scale, $19 (originally $30) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Amazon’s Curated Coffee Section Has Everything You Need to Perfect Your Pour-Over—and Prices Start at Just $7 Martha Stewart Just Launched a Collection at Amazon, Including Cookware and Dining Essentials That Start at $23 Can a Camping Stove Replace My Gas Stove for Good?