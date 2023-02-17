Target’s Presidents Day Sale Has Over 9,500 Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 20 Worth Getting

Presidents Day is the last big shopping event before spring, which means it's the perfect time to score organizational deals for you and your kitchen. That means that whether you’re looking to reduce clutter by finding a piece of cookware you love, or finally replacing your old storage containers, now is the time to do it.

Thankfully, Target is having a huge Presidents Day sale with over 9,500 deals spanning its kitchen collection. Grab a gadget or a new appliance for the full year ahead. Or get a headstart on that pantry organization project you’ve been saving since the holiday season. Either way, the deals start at just $9, so there’s likely something for everyone. Here’s what we’re shopping for.

Target

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Whether you’re looking for a new blender or a new air fryer, Target has tons of deals over the long weekend to get you the appliance you’re looking for. One of the best deals we’ve spotted is $40 off one of our favorite air fryers from Ninja. It has two baskets that can cook at two different speeds, so you can prepare chicken tenders in one, french fries in the other, and they’ll come out picture perfect every time.

Target

Best Cookware Deals

Presidents Day is a great time to load up on cookware for the full year ahead, and Target has plenty of deals on brands like Zwilling, Staub, and Calphalon. While you can grab a Zwilling nonstick frying pan for $15 off, Target has a rare deal on a Staub cast iron skillet. In fact, right now you can save up to $160 on one of these coveted pieces. Better hurry!

Target

Best Kitchen Storage Deals

Spring is almost here and Presidents Day marks one of the last times to gear up for a season filled with organization to-dos. Whether you’re looking for a way to streamline your pantry or make doing the dishes a little more enjoyable, Target has great deals on food storage and kitchen gear to make your kitchen run smoothly.

Target

Best Kitchen Gadget Deals

I for one, can never have too many gadgets, and when they’re on sale, I’m always splurging. From cheese graters to fancy rolling pins, Target has great deals on brands like Zulay and Joseph and Joseph worth checking out, before they’re gone for good.